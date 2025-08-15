Held across two venues, Lagan Valley LeisurePlex on Friday August 1 and Bluebell Stadium on Saturday August 2, the tournament saw U11 and U12 football teams compete while raising vital funds for the Mayor’s chosen charity, Action Cancer.
The event was hosted by the Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Alderman Amanda Grehan, whose passion for the community led to the creation of the Mayor’s Cup during her year in office.
1. Inaugural Mayor's Cup is a great success
Young people from across Lisburn and Castlereagh come together to compete for the Mayor's Cup Photo: LCCC
2. Inaugural Mayor's Cup is a great success
Young people from across Lisburn and Castlereagh come together to compete for the Mayor's Cup Photo: LCCC
3. Inaugural Mayor's Cup is a great success
Young people from across Lisburn and Castlereagh come together to compete for the Mayor's Cup Photo: LCCC
4. Inaugural Mayor's Cup is a great success
Young people from across Lisburn and Castlereagh come together to compete for the Mayor's Cup Photo: LCCC