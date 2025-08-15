Communities come together for the inaugural Mayor’s Cup

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 15th Aug 2025, 16:15 BST
The inaugural Mayor’s Cup has been hailed a resounding success after young people from across the country came together over the weekend for two days of football, community spirit and charitable giving.

Held across two venues, Lagan Valley LeisurePlex on Friday August 1 and Bluebell Stadium on Saturday August 2, the tournament saw U11 and U12 football teams compete while raising vital funds for the Mayor’s chosen charity, Action Cancer.

The event was hosted by the Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Alderman Amanda Grehan, whose passion for the community led to the creation of the Mayor’s Cup during her year in office.

Young people from across Lisburn and Castlereagh come together to compete for the Mayor's Cup

Young people from across Lisburn and Castlereagh come together to compete for the Mayor's Cup

Young people from across Lisburn and Castlereagh come together to compete for the Mayor's Cup

Young people from across Lisburn and Castlereagh come together to compete for the Mayor's Cup

