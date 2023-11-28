Community groups from Articlave to Cushendun cheer on the Bannsiders thanks to Fibrus
Fibrus issued match tickets and lunch vouchers to community groups including Articlave District Community Association, Cushendun Building Preservation Trust, Maghera Cross Community Link, Garvagh Pipe Band and Ballinrees Community and Cultural Society to the match.
The organisations invited by Fibrus were all recipients of the Fibrus Community Fund Northern Ireland in the last number of years. Speaking on behalf of the company, Amie McNeice, Marketing Director, said Fibrus is proud to connect local communities through sport.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Football – much like broadband – is about bringing fans, friends and families together and uniting communities,” she said. “That’s why our partnership with Coleraine FC is about more than football; it’s about creating lasting connections and fostering community bonds.”
Over 30 organisations in Northern Ireland have benefited from the latest round of the Fibrus Community Fund in 2023. Since its launch in 2021, it has made a significant impact, improving the lives of nearly 14,000 individuals and supporting over 70 projects aimed at addressing digital poverty across the region.
Community groups in attendance to see Coleraine take on Carrick Rangers FC were St Patrick’s PTA, Articlave District Community Association, Cushendun Building Preservation Trust, Garvagh Pipe Band, Ballinrees Community and Cultural Society, Maghera Cross Community Link, Anahilt Preschool, Tamnamore Community Development Association
Earlier this year, Fibrus announced their partnership with Coleraine FC, which includes back of shirt sponsor for both the Men and Women’s Teams.