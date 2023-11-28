Community groups from across the Borough enjoyed a day out at the Showgrounds recently thanks to a link up between Coleraine FC and broadband provider Fibrus.

Representatives from St Patrick’s PTA enjoyed the lively clash between Coleraine FC and Carrick Rangers FC. They were guests of Fibrus and a recent recipient of the full fibre broadband provider’s Northern Ireland Community Fund. Credit David Cavan

Fibrus issued match tickets and lunch vouchers to community groups including Articlave District Community Association, Cushendun Building Preservation Trust, Maghera Cross Community Link, Garvagh Pipe Band and Ballinrees Community and Cultural Society to the match.

The organisations invited by Fibrus were all recipients of the Fibrus Community Fund Northern Ireland in the last number of years. Speaking on behalf of the company, Amie McNeice, Marketing Director, said Fibrus is proud to connect local communities through sport.

“Football – much like broadband – is about bringing fans, friends and families together and uniting communities,” she said. “That’s why our partnership with Coleraine FC is about more than football; it’s about creating lasting connections and fostering community bonds.”

Over 30 organisations in Northern Ireland have benefited from the latest round of the Fibrus Community Fund in 2023. Since its launch in 2021, it has made a significant impact, improving the lives of nearly 14,000 individuals and supporting over 70 projects aimed at addressing digital poverty across the region.

