Comrades win first match of 2022

Stephen Small, who was unveiled as the south Antrim side’s new manager on March 10, was watching on as the players recorded their first Lough 41 NIFL Championship win since a 1-0 away win over Newry City on December 27.

The visitors led 1-0 at half time after Matthew Buchanan scored for the Castlederg outfit on 25 minutes after connecting with a free-kick to the back post.

Ballyclare levelled the tie on 67 minutes in somewhat bizarre circumstances.

Ballyclare Comrades enjoyed a 3-1 win over Dergview on March 12. (Pic by Paul Harvey).

Awarded a penalty for a foul on Jason Johnston, Michael Smith saw his spot-kick saved twice, but each time the referee ruled that the attempt be retaken after ‘keeper Patrick McGarvey had come off his line.

Then, at the third attempt and with a change of taker, Ian Fletcher stepped up to bury the ball in the net.

The home side then edged in front on 77 minutes when Caiolan Brennan found the net.

Liam Hassin ensured all three points would be staying in Ballyclare when he scored to make it 3-1 on 79 minutes.

Smith in action for Ballyclare during their win over Dergview. (Pic by Paul Harvey).

The ninth-placed Comrades travel to east Belfast on Saturday (3pm) to take on Dundela, who occupy eighth spot in the table.

Speaking to the Comrades media team, Small, who will take charge of his first game against the Duns, outlined his aspirations.

The former Carrick Rangers manager stated: “If I was to look really long term, promotion has to be on everyone’s lips. If I was looking short term, I think just get to the end of the season with positivity in terms of our league position and points and then maybe kick on next season and sustain the start that the club had this season for the duration of the season and definitely try and kick into the top half of the table at the very least.

“My main focus is going to be on the first team and making sure they are good on the pitch and performing so that gives younger players a benchmark, or an aspiration to get to where they are.

“If I can have any input with the youth setup on the development side of things, on the girls and boys teams, then certainly I’m keen to do so.”