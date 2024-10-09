Cup holders lose at Mourneview Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A second defeat in four days at Mourneview Park on Tuesday evening saw Mid Ulster Cup holders Portadown dismissed from the competition at the Quintana’s stage. It was another frustrating night for the Ports management team as they watched their team fall to a fourth straight defeat in all competitions.

Niall Currie pointed to the key point yet again: “I’m frustrated, goals change games, we are giving away poor goals."

It was a game which the Ports boss thought his side, could have and should have won. "We worked really hard and we were well in the ascendancy and looked as if we were going to score the winner, it's a real kick in the teeth, it's not good," he said.

Portadown were first to show with Obhskham just failing to connect with the ball to the back post and Shay McCartan just dragging an effort wide. On seven minutes they fell behind to the home side and it was a repeat of the goals Glenavon scored on Saturday. Portadown lost possession in midfield and failed to track the runner. Atherton picked up the ball on the edge of the box and slack marking allowed him to jinx inside and curl the ball past the unsighted McCarey.

Obhakhan scored his sixth goal of the season against Glenavon

McCartan was on the ball again in the twelfth minute picking the ball up deep inside the Glenavon half before forcing Byrne into a fine save. The teams exchanged chances, a Dorian lob coming back of the post for Glenavon and Eamon Fyfe firing just over from a tight angle.

The second period saw much of the same pattern with McCarey saving at full stretch from McGovern ten minutes after the interval. Midway through the second period it was that man Ahu Obhakhan who was on hand to equalise for Portadown. The big striker is on a fine run of scoring and he took his opportunity superbly with a powerful near post header from a McCullough cross.

Portadown pressed for a winner, with McElroy heading straight at the keeper from another fine cross from McCullough and Mayse forcing Byrne into another excellent save at his near post.

The visitors were stunned from minutes from time when O'Connor drifted in unmarked to head home for Glenavon. Obhakhan looked like he had squared the game in the final minute of added time, pouncing on a mistake by Byrne but his efforts rolled agonisingly across the goal line and narrowly past the post.

Frustration for Niall Currie but he must pick his side up now for the visit of neighbours Loughgall to Shamrock Park on Saturday evening.