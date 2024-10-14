Currie happy to spice up his options
The Ports boss was pleased with the way his team stuck to instructions to grind out the result. "We got back to basics tonight, being that dogged team. We were hard to break down tonight and I was really pleased with the work ethic from the lads."
The return of club captain Gary Thompson played a big part in that performance and Niall was relieved to have him fit and ready for action again, "The return of our skipper made such a huge difference, in the changing room and on the pitch. He's a top officer and had us well fired up tonight."
The Ports boss also had special praise for Aaron Traynor, returning to first team action for the first time since a substitute appearance against Oxford Sunnyside in the Mid-Ulster cup back on 3rd September.
"He was outstanding, he's in there beating himself up about a wee mistake in the first half. We had to be patient with Aaron, but he had had three or four games in the under 20's and he is in a good place again."
Josh Ukek will be available for selection after missing the last three games through suspension for a red card picked up against Ards. Paul McElroy also got valuable minutes against Loughgall and looked really up for it.
It will be a tough encounter against high flying Dungannon Swifts on Saturday but with the injury situation improving Niall Currie will have a headache of the good kind when it comes to team selection.
