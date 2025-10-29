​Damolly’s Mia wins the Young Volunteer Grassroots Award after 400 hours of voluntary work

Angela Platt, Director of Women's Football, Irish FA and Mia Patterson

​Mia Patterson, a local grassroots football volunteer from Damolly FC in Newry, has been crowned as 2025 Young Volunteer of the Year following the McDonald’s Irish FA Grassroots Football Awards ceremony which took place at Belfast City Hall.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards have run for over 20 years in Northern Ireland and recognise the unbelievable work and commitment of football clubs and volunteers who give up their time and make a long-lasting impact on young people and communities across Northern Ireland.

Mia put in 400 hours of work

The Young Volunteer of the Year Award recognises the contribution young people make in the community within grassroots football. The category is open to young people from 14 to 24 years of age that make a significant impact in helping to support and develop opportunities for people to participate in the local game. Mia was one of the first youth volunteers to get involved with Damolly and has registered an impressive 400 voluntary hours across the last two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event was supported by a number of high-profile politicians including Minister of Education Paul Givan MLA and Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tracy Kelly.

Former Northern Ireland captain and record appearance holder Steven Davis and Northern Ireland goalkeeping hero Pat Jennings, who is a longstanding McDonald’s Fun Football Ambassador, were also amongst the star-studded line-up of guests at the event.

Delivering a message to the winners and finalists at the awards ceremony, Steven Davis hailed the impact that the grassroots game in Northern Ireland had on him as he embarked on what became an incredibly successful career at the top level of football.

“The important work being carried out by McDonald’s and the Irish FA ensures that the game continues to thrive at every level, and that all young people in Northern Ireland, regardless of their background or ability, have the opportunity to play football,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The dedication and time that volunteers give every week across the season is amazing, and without them, grassroots football simply wouldn’t exist. Congratulations to everyone here this evening.”

Jennings’ praise

McDonald’s Fun Football Ambassador Pat Jennings also piled praise on the award winners and nominees.

He commented: “Having been a Fun Football Ambassador for almost twenty years now, I have witnessed first-hand the significant impact that McDonald’s Fun Football has had, and continues to have, on the lives of young people in Northern Ireland. In the time I have spent as an ambassador, I have loved travelling across Northern Ireland meeting the volunteers who make it happen for the kids. It’s taken me right back to where football started for me.

“I have also seen the support that the McDonald’s Franchisees across Northern Ireland have provided to local grassroots football clubs, by providing kits and equipment or by hosting community events. It’s great to see.”