Daniel Carlisle has been welcomed back to Inver Park as the new head coach for Larne Women.

Daniel’s coaching journey began at the club’s Girls’ Academy and he returns with a wealth of experience gained across both men’s and women’s football.

His career has seen him build an impressive CV, most recently managing PSNI in the NIFL Premier Intermediate League, a position he took on last December. Prior to that, he served as assistant manager at Moyola Park, where he honed his tactical acumen and leadership skills.

On the women’s football side of the domestic game, Daniel has demonstrated a strong commitment to player development and coaching education. He worked in a coaching education capacity at Linfield Girls Academy and later became the Girls Academy director at Ballymena United.

His ability to nurture young talent and build strong programs has earned him a stellar reputation within the footballing community.

Now, he returns to lead the women’s first team, bringing with him a blend of experience, expertise, and passion for the game.

Speaking about his appointment, Daniel said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be back at Inver Park, I can’t wait to get started, meet all of the team and meet everyone around the club again.

"As soon as I walked in the door, and saw the transformation the club has been through, it’s been unbelievable. It’s exciting times for the club and myself.”

Welcoming Daniel’s appointment, Andrew Scullion , Women’s Football director, said: “We are delighted to have Daniel back at the club. He’s a young coach and will bring energy and enthusiasm to the club but he also has a breadth of knowledge and experience formed across men’s and women’s football at various levels.

"I’m really looking forward to working with Daniel and his coaching team as we aim to generate momentum and build upon the achievements of our first two seasons in the Premiership.”

Daniel will be joined by Michael Charles and Jordan O’Brien in the coaching team.

Larne Football Club warmly welcomes Daniel back and looks forward to the journey ahead under his leadership.