Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Eurovision: UK’s closest neighbour booted out after first semi-final
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws

David Jeffrey praised following Ballymena departure

Ballymena United have thanked David Jeffrey for his successes during his time at the north Antrim club as the side announced last night (Tuesday) that he hd left by “mutual consent.”

By Russell Keers
Published 10th May 2023, 10:42 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 10:49 BST

In a statement posted on social media, a spokesperson for the Warden Street outfit said: “Ballymena United can announce that David Jeffrey has left the club this evening (May 9) by mutual consent.

“We thank David for his achievements at The Showgrounds during his time here, not least for our League Cup win and European forays, and express our best wishes to him for the future.

“We will make an announcement in the near future about the way forward for the Sky Blues.”

Most Popular
David Jeffrey. (Pic Press Eye).David Jeffrey. (Pic Press Eye).
David Jeffrey. (Pic Press Eye).

Mr Jeffrey, who enjoyed a successful playing career at Linfield and Ards as well as serving as player/manager at Larne, had a decorated spell as Linfield manager from 1997 until 2014 before taking up the post at Ballymena in 2016.

Ballymena, who finished ninth in the 2022/23 Danske Bank Irish Premiership campaign, confirmed this morning (Wednesday) that they are “recruiting the position of first team manager/head coach.”

Read More
David Jeffrey retires from Northern Trust

A post on the club’s social media channels added: “Expressions of interest should be sent to [email protected] no later than Friday, May 19. Applications will be held strictly confidentially.

"Applicants who have at least started their UEFA Pro Diploma qualification would be desirable, however, applicants who have their UEFA A Licence and are in a position to work to the UEFA Pro Diploma within a reasonable timeframe will be considered.”

Related topics:AntrimBallymenaLinfield