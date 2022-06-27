DC Diamonds prove to strong for Raceview

Due to scheduled maintenance at Cahore this home fixture versus Raceview was moved to Meadowbank 3G.

There was also a late team re-shuffle when two members of the squad had to withdraw due to Covid.

However, it did not affect the Diamonds who took the game straight to Raceview and debutant McCusker poked the ball home in the first minute. One nil to the Diamonds and what a start to Rachel’s Diamonds career.

The two captains before the match

The girls were dominant and increased their lead further when following a goal mouth scramble the ball was barged over the line by Cliodhna Tohill for her first goal of the season.

Following great interplay in midfield ll Sonata burst through but she dragged her shot just wide.

The lead was extended further when Shaw was brought down in the area and she herself converted the resultant penalty.

Half time and the Diamonds were deserved three nil leaders.

Sonata Svetova put in a strong performance in midfield for the Diamonds

The second half saw DC create the better chances without actually scoring any more. Raceview were saved several times by the woodwork with Lee-ann and Caoimhe hitting crossbar and post respectively.

The Diamonds should have had another penalty when Lee-ann danced her way into the box before being shoved over - however the referee waved away the DC appeal.

The visitors upped their game but the defence of Alice, Katie, Roisin (on for Rhiannah) and Catriona dealt well with any threats.

As the game went on Raceview had the better possession and put the home team under more pressure with a change in formation.

Milana Svetova had an excellent game in goals for the Diamonds

The Diamonds soaked up the pressure and were dangerous on the counterattack with Tohill on the right-wing a great outlet for DC.

With 10 minutes left a defensive slip let in the Raceview centre forward who finished superbly giving Milana no chance.

Despite their best efforts that was Raceview’s only clear cut chance as the Diamonds held on to get the points.

A great game in which we saw both sides of the Diamonds - great attacking threat and play as well as the obvious improvement in the “ugly” part of the game when they don’t have the ball - great work ethic and the ability to keep their heads when under pressure.

Katie McGuigan continues to show maturity beyond her years in the Diamonds defence

Squad: Milana, Catriona, Katie, Rhiannah, Alice, Caragh, Sonata, Lee-ann, Cliodhna, Caoimhe, Rachel, Roisin, Brigid, Sarah and Aimee McK.

Next week is last week of first round of games and the Diamonds finish with a trip to Lisbellaw.

Best wishes for a speedy recovery to Raceview number 20 who had to leave the game with what looked like a nasty hamstring injury.

Caoimhe Shaw was on target from the spot again