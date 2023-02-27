A hard-fought 3-2 win over east Antrim rivals Carrick Rangers at Taylor’s Avenue on Saturday kept Larne six points clear at the top of the Danske Bank Irish Premiership.

Scoreless at the break, Andy Ryan netted his fourth in four games on 61 minutes.

Kyle Cherry levelled it for the hosts three minutes later when his free-kick went in off the post.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paul O'Neill came on for Tiernan Lynch’s side on 72 minutes and scored on 76 and 79 to put Larne 3-1 up.

Kurtis Forsythe and Micheal Glynn in action. (Pic by Pacemaker).

Following Cian Bolger’s dismissal in the 90th minute for handball on the line, Cherry scored from the spot to reduce the deficit, but Larne held on to take all three points.

Larne remain top of the standings on 68 points with second-placed Cliftonville on 62 points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking to Larne’s media director Ian Cahoon after the tie, Lynch explained: “Great credit to Carrick. We knew what we were getting from them. They were going to make it as difficult as they could for us. Our game plan was pretty much to get the three points. It didn’t really matter how we got them. I thought our players fought superbly to the end. We’ll take the positives out of today. We got three points and we scored three goals.”

Reflecting on the defeat in an interview with Carrick’s media team, their assistant manager Scott Irvine said: “I don’t think there was a massive difference between the teams. It shows where our lads have come and how competitive we are, especially here."

Carrick return to league action on Saturday (3pm) away to basement side Portadown.

Irivine added: “They’re in decent form, but we’re not going to let two defeats against Linfield and Larne, who are competing for the league title, dampen our confidence. We’ll go with a game plan to get a result against Portadown. It’s going to be hard, but every game in this league is hard.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Next up for Larne is a trip to face Harland and Wolff Welders in the Irish Cup (Friday, 7.45pm).

Meanwhile, Ballyclare Comrades made it three wins on the bounce in the Lough 41 NIFL Championship thanks to a 1-0 victory over Dundela at Dixon Park on Saturday, Conall McGrandles with the goal on 54 minutes.