Donnelly signs for Larne as Hale departs

Hale moves to Solitude for an undisclosed fee in a transfer which also sees Aaron Donnelly become Tiernan Lynch’s first summer signing.

The 22-year-old defender, who can also play in midfield, has represented Northern Ireland at under-19 level and was called up to John Schofield’s under-21 squad last season.

Speaking to Larne FC’s media team, Lynch said: “Aaron is a player I have long admired and everyone in the league has seen his ability over the last six years.

Ronan Hale. (Pic by Pacemaker).

“I have worked with him at academy level, so I know first half the qualities he brings and the professionalism and commitment he will show.

“At just 22, Aaron is someone who has more than 100 games of top flight under his belt and that will stand him in good stead.

“When the chance came up to work with him I jumped at it and I’m sure the fans will be delighted once they see him in a Larne shirt.”

Praising Hale following his exit from Inver Park, Lynch added: “I want to thank Ronan for his efforts in a Larne shirt and his final game for the club was a good way to sign off!

Aaron Donnelly (right). Pic by Pacemaker.

“He came on in that game determined to make an impact and he certainly managed it.

“Ronan has done well for us and I’d like to think we have done well for him in his two seasons here. We wish him well.”