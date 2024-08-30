Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Larne Football Club was celebrating not just one but two historic moments on Thursday (August 29).

In addition to becoming the first Irish League club to seal a spot in the group stages of European competition, Larne FC’s voluntary access disability officer Claire Taggart was making her mark at the Paralympic Games in Paris.

Taking part in the games’ first-ever women’s only boccia competition, Claire, representing ParalympicsGB, got off to a dream start with a 10-1 win against Ecuador’s Joselyn Leon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The world number one said: “I’m pretty buzzing. I’ve been to three Paralympic Games and never won an individual game. I didn’t play individuals in Rio, I lost all three games individually in Tokyo so to get my first win over the line is a nice little settler and hopefully a good sign of things to come.

Claire Taggart competing in the Individual - BC2 - Women, at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Photo: ParalympicsGB/David Pearce

"I’m really excited for the rest of the competition. I’m hoping to keep getting into that flow and keep going.”

And on seeing her family in the crowd at the South Paris Arena with T-shirts made just for the occasion, Claire added: “It’s been amazing to see Team Taggart in the stands - I’m really pleased my Mum didn’t put my face on a T-shirt. But I’m ok with Team Taggart!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As disability access officer at Inver Park, Claire ensures that the club is accessible and inclusive for all supporters, fans, players, and staff with disabilities.

Prior to her opening game there was this message from Larne FC: “The whole town and community are behind you, Claire. Join us in wishing our disability access officer Claire Taggart the best of luck as she prepares for the Paralympics 2024 in Paris.”

Larne made their way to the UEFA Conference League group stages after defeating Gibraltar outfit Lincoln Red Imps 3-1 at Inver and 4-3 on aggregate.