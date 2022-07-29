Loading...
Joe Kelly presents Owen Glass with his award for 2010s Players' Player of the Year.

Draperstown Celtic youth awards in pictures

Draperstown Celtic members held their annual youth awards in The Market Inn, Draperstown.

By Valerie Martin
Friday, 29th July 2022, 9:18 am

The prize winners were:

2005s

Top goalscorer: Gavin McBride.

Most impproved: Darragh McFlynn.

Players’ Player of the Year: Shea Wilson.

Player of the Year: Shea Wilson.

2007s

Top goalscorer: Shea Murray.

Most improved:Rowan O’Kane.

Supporters’ Player of the Year: Oisin McWilliams.

Players’ Player of the Year: Matthew McCullagh.

Player of the Year: Patrick Heaney.

2008s

Top goalscorer: Daultagh Donnelly.

Most improved:Tobias Beattie.

Supporters’ Player of the Year: Michael Lavery.

Players’ Player of the Year: Diarmuid O’Neill

Player of the Year: Conan Shivers and Cathaoir Conway.

2009s

Top goalscorer: Shea O’Hagan.

Most improved: Conan Devlin.

Supporters’ Player of the Year: Conall McEldowney.

Players’ Player of the Year: Conall McEldowney.

Player of the Year: Darach Reid.

2010s

Top goalscorer: Daniel McKenna.

Most improved: Ryan McEldowney.

Supporters’ Player of the Year: Odhran Kelly.

Players’ Player of the Year: Owen Glass and Odhran Kelly.

Player of the Year: Rian McKee.

2011s

Top goalscorer: Dylan Kelly.

Most improved: Ethan Heron.

Supporters’ Player of the Year: Daire McKenna

Players’ Player of the Year: Ethan Mulligan

Player of the Year: Daire McKenna

Young Club Person of Year – Michael Kelly Shield: Shay Bradley

1.

Luke McCallion presents Conall McEldowney with his 2009s Supporters' Payer of the Year award.

Photo Sales

2.

Paddy Donnelly presents Daultagh with his award for 2008s top scorer.

Photo Sales

3.

Peter Price presents Daire McKenna with his award for 2011s Supporters' Player of the Season.

Photo Sales

4.

Shay Bradley received the Michael Kelly Shield for Young Clubperson of the Year from Michael Kelly.

Photo Sales
Player of the YearSupporters
Next Page
Page 1 of 2