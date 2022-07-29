Draperstown Celtic youth awards in pictures

The prize winners were:
2005s
Top goalscorer: Gavin McBride.
Most impproved: Darragh McFlynn.
Players’ Player of the Year: Shea Wilson.
Player of the Year: Shea Wilson.
2007s
Top goalscorer: Shea Murray.
Most improved:Rowan O’Kane.
Supporters’ Player of the Year: Oisin McWilliams.
Players’ Player of the Year: Matthew McCullagh.
Player of the Year: Patrick Heaney.
2008s
Top goalscorer: Daultagh Donnelly.
Most improved:Tobias Beattie.
Supporters’ Player of the Year: Michael Lavery.
Players’ Player of the Year: Diarmuid O’Neill
Player of the Year: Conan Shivers and Cathaoir Conway.
2009s
Top goalscorer: Shea O’Hagan.
Most improved: Conan Devlin.
Supporters’ Player of the Year: Conall McEldowney.
Players’ Player of the Year: Conall McEldowney.
Player of the Year: Darach Reid.
2010s
Top goalscorer: Daniel McKenna.
Most improved: Ryan McEldowney.
Supporters’ Player of the Year: Odhran Kelly.
Players’ Player of the Year: Owen Glass and Odhran Kelly.
Player of the Year: Rian McKee.
2011s
Top goalscorer: Dylan Kelly.
Most improved: Ethan Heron.
Supporters’ Player of the Year: Daire McKenna
Players’ Player of the Year: Ethan Mulligan
Player of the Year: Daire McKenna
Young Club Person of Year – Michael Kelly Shield: Shay Bradley