Dungannon Rangers Supporters Club are hosting a night with Rangers legends Barry Ferguson and Ian Durrant as part of their 30th anniversary celebrations.

The event is set to take place at Dungannon Swifts FC on Friday 11th October 2024and will be in the form of a meet and greet followed by a Q&A in conjunction with official Rangers Event promoters 5 Stars.

Speaking following the announcement Ian Irwin, Secretary of Dungannon RSC stated: “We are pleased to be able to bring two Rangers legends to Dungannon as part of our 30th Anniversary celebrations. As the supporter’s club was originally formed in 1994 and has gone from strength to strength, we thought it only fitting to organise a special event to mark such a milestone.

"Both Barry and Ian were part of the ‘9 in a row’ era and no doubt will have many exciting stories to share of their illustrious trophy-laden Rangers and Scotland footballing careers. This will be a night not to be missed by Gers fans locally and throughout the province, and we thank 5 Stars for their assistance in making it all possible”.

Barry Ferguson of Glasgow Rangers running during the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park. Photo: Paul Mcfegan/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

Graeme Clark from 5 Stars commented “­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­ We are thrilled to support the Dungannon RSC 30th Anniversary celebrations with an evening that promises to be both entertaining and perfectly suited to the occasion. We eagerly anticipate joining you with the Legends on October 11th!”.

Andy Smyth the Press Officer for Dungannon RSC stated this is a great opportunity for all Rangers fans young and old to see some of Rangers true legends in the flesh.

Tickets for the event cost £40.00 and can be purchased online by visiting https://www.fivestarsltd.com/event-details/an-evening-with-barry-ferguson-ian-durrant