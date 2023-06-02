Girls from Edmund Rice College in Glengormley won the Electric Ireland Super Schools senior title in Newtownabbey on June 1.

The Electric Ireland Super Schools Festival, delivered in partnership with the Irish FA, welcomes aspiring female footballers to compete in a seven-a-side competition.

More than 1,300 girls took part in 2023’s schools festival hosted at five locations across Northern Ireland and culminating in a final round of action at the Valley Leisure Centre in Newtownabbey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After an impressive day from all teams, Edmund Rice College clinched the regional Electric Ireland Super Schools Festival Senior section (Year 10 and 11), defeating last year’s winners Dominican College.

Parkhall Integrated. (Press Eye).

Commenting on the win, a spokesperson for the Hightown Road school said: “What an amazing day for the girls and their coach Miss McCann to round off a great year.”

Meanwhile, Antrim’s Parkhall Integrated College triumphed in the regional Junior section (Year 8 and 9) following a thrilling final game versus Grosvenor Grammar.

Anne Smyth, Sponsorship Specialist at Electric Ireland, commented on the continued rise in participation: "We are delighted to see such an incredible turnout at this year’s Electric Ireland Summer Schools Tour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"More than 60 schools from right across Northern Ireland took part, helping to bring more opportunities for young girls to enjoy the sport they love so much.

Edmund Rice College. (Press Eye).