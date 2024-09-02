Endeavour, performance and resilience the key for Currie

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dramatic added time goal from Ryan Mayse earned Portadown a point against highflying Linfield at a packed Shamrock Park. In scenes reminiscent of the glory days, boss Niall Currie was quick to praise the fans for creating a raucous atmosphere and driving his team on for the full ninety minutes. Having endured the early Linfield pressure, Curie knew exactly what contributed to that late equaliser

Speaking after the game the Ports boss was still buzzing from the drama which had just unfolded before him. "Whenever you are playing this kind of quality you know it is going to be difficult, but ultimately this is a new squad and we are still learning and developing. There is still a bit to go, but you can see we have the makings of a decent side. The most pleasing point for me is the endeavour, the heart and the desire in front of a packed Shamrock Park."

Linfield as expected took the game to Portadown in the opening exchanges, which Niall acknowledged. "We looked nervy in the early stages , ball retention was poor, but the bottom line is can we get every drop out of the players, and every single one of them left everything out there on the pitch. The people that came of the bench changed the game for us as well."

The fixture list has not been kind to the Ports during August but they have showed they are not here just to make up the numbers.

Portadown manager Niall Currie thanking the fans after the Linfield game

"It shows the importance of staying in the game against the big boys, the full time teams," he said. "If you can get into the last ten minutes you have a chance. We did the same against Cliftonville and we're in the ascendancy and could have got an equaliser. The Glentoran game was obviously a big sickner, again we were in the ascendancy in the last ten minutes of that game as well."

The Portadown board have backed their manager during the pre-season with 14 new signings incoming, 10 of which were involved in this game.

"We are always trying to learn, we are trying to evolve, it's all about squads now and thanks to our board we have got players coming off the bench now that can change games," he said.

"The squad is looking really strong and what I have learnt tonight is at this present moment I have a good honest bunch of lads, their attitude was fantastic. We have got some voices now in our dressing room and I am a great believer if you get the right characters in your dressing room it should manage itself."

"Special praise to Maysey (Ryan Mayse) it was a special finish from a wonderful wee player. Special praise also to Ahu (Obhakan) I thought the big lad, who has missed the whole pre-season, for his performance, I would love to see his GPS, he was a handful and that's what we want in a number nine"

The Ports boss is now looking forward to the next couple of months and getting points on the board. "Tonight was a wonderful lift for the club and a wonderful lift for the town, I am looking forward to September and October."

Next up for Portadown in the league is a visit to Taylor's Avenue to take on Carrick Rangers.