Family fun day at Warrenpoint Town's Milltown this Saturday in memory of manager's son

Warrenpoint Manager Gary Boyle.

​As Warrenpoint Town welcome Tobermore United to Milltown this Saturday, the club is also remembering manager Gary Boyle’s son Teddy on his fifth birthday with a Family Fun Day.

A day for all the family awaits, with bouncy castles, team mascots, and academy matches all taking place throughout the day! With Gary and the team taking on Tobermore at 3pm, the club would love to have you there with for this special day There will be an opportunity to donate to the NICU at the Royal Hospital Belfast, who has done so much for the Boyle family.

Teddy’s Story

Teddy Peadar Boyle 28th January – 11th February 2020 lived a short but hugely meaningful life.

These are the words of his parents Gary and Kellie who share their story on Teddy’s Wish.

"Teddy’s life was short but filled us with a lifetime of love. He was the strongest, bravest person we have ever known - a fighter, even before he was with us until his last breath.

"Outwardly perfect, unfortunately, inwardly, so seriously ill, so much so that we still have no definitive diagnosis as to what happened.”

You can read more about Teddy’s life as told by Gary and Kellie by clicking here.

"He is with us every day. Our love will find you wherever you are!" – Gary and Kellie Boyle