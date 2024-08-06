Fans and family celebrate Ross Redman at testimonial

Ross Redman enjoyed a fabulous day in the summer sun at Shamrock Park as fans and family came out to celebrate his testimonial match.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Letterkenny Rovers from Donegal provided the opposition as the Ports rounded off their pre-season. Ross took to the field with his daughters Rhea and Ruby as both teams lined up to pay tribute to the home town lad.

As for the match itself, the Ports were quick out of the blocks and an unchecked run down the right by Ryan Mayse ended with his cross looping over the stranded Rovers keeper to open the scoring in the second minute of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors did not sit back, and it was the former Larne and Ballinamallard forward BJ Banda who drew the visitors level just after the half hour mark.

Ross Redman with daughters Rhea and Ruby.

The sides went in level at the break, but the home side found themselves trailing just two minutes after the break, and it was that man Banda again that did the damage. The Ports rallied after that setback and on 52 minutes a superb defence splitting pass from Luke Wilson found Shay McCartan. McCartan strode forward and coolly clipped the ball over the advancing keeper to draw the side level.

Portadown took the lead on 62 minutes and it was Zach Cowan on the scoresheet. A strong run into the box by Aaron Traynor ended with his cutback to Cowan and after one touch to control the ball he showed great composure to slide the ball home.

The Ports wrapped up the match nine minutes from time and what a goal it was from Shay McCartan, whose strike from the edge of the box found the top corner to make the final score Portadown 4, Letterkenny Rovers 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amongst those watching on from the stand were two of Ross’s former managers, David Jeffrey and his Uncle Ronnie McFall. Ports legend McFall received a great reception back at Shamrock Park.

Portadown: McCarey, Redman, Duncan, MacKinnon, Chapman, Mullan, McCartan, Thompson, McCullough, Fyfe, Mayse. Subs used: Diau, L Wilson, D Wilson, Friel, McElroy.