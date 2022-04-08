Ferguson on form as Ballymacash Rangers defeat Tandragee

A first half strike from Chris Ferguson set the sides apart at the interval in a half that Ballymacash side had all of the play but were not clinical enough in front of the Tandragee goal.

Guillaume Keke added the important second goal just before the hour mark, which then opened the proverbial floodgates for Ballymacash as both Ferguson and Keke grabbed their second of the afternoon shortly after.

Ferugson had a chance to make it five-nil and in turn secure his hat-trick, but his penalty was well saved by the Tandragee goalkeeper.

An improved second-half display on Saturday saw Ballymacash Rangers beat Tandragee in the Mid-Ulster Intermediate A league. Picture: Paul Harvey

Ballymacash did get a fifth goal in the end, with young forward Kian Storey opening his account for the club as he finished well after just beating the offside trap.

It was another important victory for Lee Forsythe’s men as they now enter their final month of the season, with just six more league games left to play.

Result: Ballymacash Rangers 5-0 Tandragee Rovers

It was a great weekend overall at Ballymacash, with their Reserve side beating Lurgan Town on Friday night which leaves Stevie Houston’s team needing just a single point from their remaining games to be crowned Mid Ulster Reserve Championship winners.

The Ballymacash Rangers Swifts also had a positive result as they picked up three points on Saturday with a 5-0 win against city-neighbours Lisburn Youth.

The Swifts are within touching distance of their league title, needing one more win to be crowned Mid Ulster Reserve Division 4 winners.

The Swifts, needing one more win to become Champions, play host to Magheralin this Friday night (April 8) at The Bluebell Stadium.