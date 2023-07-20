A charity football match is to take place in Ballymoney to raise funds for the Cancer Fund for Children NI.

Organised by Ballymoney team Fireflies, the Charity Cup is an annual sporting event founded in 2021, when Fireflies defeated Team Blair 3-2 to become the first ever Charity Cup Champions.

They would then defend the crown 12 months later against Ballymoney Swift’s where they came out 11-1 victors to retain the trophy.

They are set to face their toughest challenge to date as they prepare to defend the trophy against Coina Rovers who play in Morning League 2A.

The Charity Cup will be played at the Riada Stadium on Thursday, August 3. Credit Jordan Forsythe

The game will be played at Riada Stadium on Thursday, August 3. Kick off 7.45pm.

The Fireflies will be hoping to become three times champions whilst Coina Rovers will be looking to end their reign.