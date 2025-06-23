First 'Battle of the Border' football tournament launched

Launch of the 1st Battle On The Border Football Tournament in memory of Gerry Murtagh, Kevin McArdle and Kieran Lucas will take place in Jennings Park from 1st to 3rd August. l-r Coaches Aidan Quinn, Stephen McGeown, Albert Greenan, Sean Murtagh and Conor McKernan founder and coaches, Deputy Chairperson Newry, Mourne and Down Council, Councillor Geraldine Kearns, Vincent McAllister representing main sponsor Newry Private Clinic and Sean Murtagh Chairperson and some of the boys and girls who will take part.

The inaugural Battle of the Border Youth Football Tournament was officially launched at the Carrickdale Hotel last week.

​The tournament, in association with Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, and generously sponsored by Newry Private Clinic and other secondary sponsors, promises to celebrate community, grassroots sport, and the lives of loved ones.

The event was formally launched by Cllr. Geraldine Kearns, Vice-Chairperson NMDDC, who commended the organisers for creating a vibrant new celebration of grassroots sport in the region.

Held from August 1-3, 2025 at Jennings Park, Newry, the tournament will welcome over 85 teams from across Ireland and the UK, with more than 1,000 children taking part across six age categories, including two girls’ divisions.

This inaugural event is also being held in loving memory of Sean Murtagh’s father, Gerry, a devoted supporter of local football who inspired generations of young players through his passion for the game. The tournament will also honour other members of Meadowlands FC families including Kieran Lucas and Kevin McArdle who passed away earlier this year.

“It’s a privilege to celebrate my daddy’s life through this tournament,” said Sean Murtagh, Chairman of Meadowlands FC and lead organiser of the event.

“He was a lifelong supporter of grassroots football and believed deeply in the power of sport to build friendships, confidence, and community. This tournament is not only a tribute to him but to all those in our club and community whose legacies continue through the joy of the game. It’s a fantastic achievement to see such a large-scale tournament come together in its very first year, and even more meaningful that it’s grounded in remembrance and community spirit. We’re proud to support an event that brings people together in such a positive and inclusive way.”

Excitement is building for a weekend that promises high-quality football, heartfelt memories, and lasting community impact.