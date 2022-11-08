Lee Bonis opened the scoring for the home side on the ninth minute before Leroy Millar found the net on 14 minutes. Paul O'Neill scored five minutes later to put Tiernan Lynch’s charges firmly in control of the tie. Bonis then added his second to make it 4-0 with 10 minutes of the half remaining.

Philip Lowry scored a consolation for the north Belfast side in the 90th minute and the game finished 4-1.

Speaking to Larne’s media team after the clash, coach Gary Haveron said: “We came out of the traps really fast tonight. That’s what we said we wanted to do. The build-up was a bit disrupted with Tiernan not being here. He plays such a pivotal role in everything we do. We were lucky that the work was already done in advance- he only missed yesterday and today with not being well.

Gary Haveron. (Pic by Pacemaker).

"The start blew them away. We raced into a 3-0 lead and then it was a case of managing the game. It’s a long way to go, but we’re in there an we’re disappointed we conceded. it was avoidable, but we would have taken a 4-1 win at the start of the night. After last week’s loss to Glentoran, we wanted to right that wrong. It hurt after the run of results we’d been on. Tonight, the boys showed the character you have to show. They have shown that resilience to come back.

Glentoran moved top of the league on Saturday following their win over Dungannon Swifts, leaving Larne in second spot, two points behind the team from east Belfast.

Carrick Rangers suffered a late defeat to Colearine at Taylors Avenue on Saturday, seeing them drop to eighth in the league standings.

Josh Carson found the net for the visitors inside the final 10 minutes.

Speaking to Carrick’s media team, manager Stuart King said: “I thought we were the better team in the first half. Coleraine made three changes and were a better team in the second half.

"I’m really disappointed because I thought we deserved something from that game. It’s taken a wonder goal to beat us. They are a massive club at Irish League level and they know they’ve been in a tough fight.

"I am sick and tired of getting beaten by a goal. It’s happened too many times since I’ve been manager here. We get plenty of plaudits about the way we are playing, our effort and our commitment. All I want is points on the board. Fair play to Coleraine. They have changed it at half time and they’ve won the game.”

Meanwhile, Ballyclare Comrades fell to a 1-0 loss to basement side Dergview in the Lough 41 NIFL Championship. Bobby Deane got the only goal of the game at Dixon Park on Saturday with just over 10 minutes left on the clock.

