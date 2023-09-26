Five Carnbane teams reach second round

​There were wins for five Carnbane League teams in the Mid-Ulster Shield on Saturday but casualties for three.

Damolly striker Ibrahim Savage shrugs of Cleary Celtic's Shay McAllister on Saturday. RS2341409

​CLEARY CELTIC 5 DAMOLLY 2

A derby clash in Derrylecka on Saturday saw Mid-Ulster Shield holders Cleary Celtic see off Newry’s Mid-Ulster League Division 3 side Damolly with a 5-2 result. Cleary got off to a rocky start when Stephen Quinn stuck the ball in his own net on 24 minutes, The mistake was swiftly cancelled out however, when Decky Monaghan scored a minute later. Monaghan made it 2-1 before the break and second half goals from Mark Hughes and Jack O’Doherty made sure of the Cleary win. Sean Mooney made it 5-1 on 77 minutes while James McGowan scored a consolation goal late on for Damolly.

VILLA ROVERS 5 LURGAN BBOB 2

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cathal O'Reilly gets away from Damolly's Andrew Boyce in the Mid-Ulster Shield at Derrylecka on Saturday Pictures: Brendan Monaghan. RS2341408

Villa Rovers had a great day in Jennings Park, cruising into the second round of the Mid-Ulster Shield with a 5-2 win over Lurgan BBOB.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kyle Brennan opened the scoring for Rovers on 25 minutes and Aodhan Conlon doubled their advantage eight minutes later.

Villa weren’t out of the woods yet however, as Lurgan scored twice before the break to level the match at 2-2 by half-time.

Joe Campbell soon had the Carnbane side back in front though and a brace from Aaron Boyle made sure of the victory.

MOIRA ALBION 2 NEWRY CELTIC 6

Newry Celtic were on the road for their Mid-Ulster Shield fixture on Saturday but it was well worth the trip as they booked their place in the second Round with a terrific 6-2 result – coming from behind to do so.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Moira Albion went 2-0 up just after the half-hour mark before Caolan Gray pulled a goal back on the cusp of half-time.

It was all Celtic after that however, as Gray scored two more the second from the penalty spot to complete his hat-trick and put his side 3-2 in front. Not content with that, Gray scored his fourth on 66 minutes and with that his work was done and the prolific striker was substituted. There were other Newry players lining up to score however, as Darragh McParland and Ronan Byrne did the honours to end a good day out for the Celts.

PORTADOWN BBOB RES 0 ROSSOWEN FC 4

Another Carnbane League side who took to the road and came home happy was Rossowen who scored four goals and kept a clean sheet away to Portadown BBOB Reserves.

There were two goals in each half for Rossowen, one the gift of an own goal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Michael Ireland opened the scoring on 29 minutes and Ryan White made it 2-0 just before half-time. The home side stuck the ball in their own net on 54 minutes and Calum White made it 4-0 just before the full-time whistle.

TANDRAGEE ROVERS RES 0 ASHGROVE ROVERS 1

Ashgrove Rovers returned from Tandragee with a goal in the bag which was enough to see them through to the second round of the Shield. That goal came off the boot of Seamus White with 34 minutes on the clock. Tandragee could find no response and while Ashgrove didn’t manage another goal which made for a nervy game, they had done what they needed to make it through.

SOME DIDN’T MAKE THE CUT

While it was a good day on Saturday for the teams above, it wasn’t so good for some who were ousted from the competition.

Archview United lost 2-0 to Goodyear in Jennings Park, while Ballybot were pipped by a goal 3-2 by Donacloney in Artie Green Park – the Bot goals scored by Ciaran Quinn and Liam Pentony.