​Five goals and clean sheet for Newry U21

NCAFC U21's

​Newry City AFC U21 5 Ballyclare 0

​Newry City AFC U21’s got off to a flying start against Ballyclare going 2-0 up inside four minutes with a Daniel O’Sullivan double.

They led 2-0 at half-time and added three more goals in the second half, with a clean sheet for goalkeeper Calum O’Reilly to boot.

A great team performance in the first half saw Newry in control of the game, with O’Sullivan hitting the net twice.

O’Sullivan hat-trick

On 55 minutes Newry won the ball back high up the pitch in an organised press and worked the ball quickly from Jack Derry to put O’Sullivan in a great position to secure his hat-trick.

Newry made changes to the team that included season debuts for Charlie McGrath, Shane McParland and Louis Crilly.

Game over

McParland added Newry’s fourth in the eighty-sixth minute from a well worked move building from the back.

Newry’s continued pressure into the dying minutes saw a forced own goal on 87 minutes to make it 5-0.

It was a great team display from one and all at The Showgrounds.

Newry team: Calum O’Reilly, Adam Heaney, Evan McEnteggart, Rory O’Connor (C), Pierce Patterson, Adam Dorans, Lee Fallon, Cathal Corcoran, Keelan McEvoy, Daniel O’Sullivan, Jack Deery, Eoghan Hickey, Louis Crilly, Shane McParland, Darragh McParland, Charlie McGrath, Darragh Cluskey, Jude Whitten