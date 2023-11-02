​Five-star Devlin sees Villa trounce Camlough

Aaron Devlin

​Division 1

Church Street move joint-top

Lisdrum Youth 1 Church Street 5

Keelan McEvoy scored the winner as Mayobridge progressed.

Church Street moved to joint-top of the Division 1 table with a 5-1 win over Lisdrum Youth at Killeavy on Saturday afternoon.

Kieran Slim continued his good run of form with a strong first-half showing, as he netted twice in the opening 45 minutes to put Church Street 2-0 ahead.

The deficit grew to three just after the hour mark when Oran Loughran added to Church Street’s lead, but Lisdrum had a glimmer of hope when Niall Dornan converted from a penalty.

However, Church Street finished the stronger of the two sides, and a Ronan Quinn finish and a Kyle McCourt own goal put the game to bed.

Goalless in Clonallon Park

Orchard United 0 Ballybot United 0

Third-placed Orchard United and table toppers Ballybot United couldn’t be split in a 0-0 draw at Clonallon Park on Saturday afternoon.

Mid-Ulster Shield

Round 2

Greenfield win all-Carnbane League contest

Ballyholland 2 Greenfield Park 5

Greenfield Park were victorious in one of the two all-Carnbane League contest in the Mid-Ulster Shield Round 2.

It was a case of a Premier Division side against a Division 1 team and that difference told on the scoreboard.

It was all over by half-time, as goals from Mark Lowry (two), Aaran Byrne and James Boyd had the Premier Division side 4-0 ahead at the break.

With 10 minutes to go, Stephen McDermott put five between the teams from the penalty spot, but Ballyholland were able to claim two late consolation goals from Sean Anderson and Niall Fegan.

Devlin is unstoppable as Villa Rovers trounce Camlough

Villa Rovers 5 Camlough Rovers 1

It was also one-way traffic in the other all-Carnbane League contest, as five goals from the outstanding Aaron Devlin saw Villa Rovers (who currently sit bottom of the Premier Division) past Camlough Rovers at Willie Davis Park.

Devlin opened proceedings on eight minutes, before adding from the spot three minutes later, and completing his hat-trick with 24 on the clock.

The mercurial winger made it four on 33 minutes, before Camlough were reduced to 10 men when Thomas O’Malley received a red card.

Ryan Turley pulled one back for the south Armagh men, but Devlin had his fifth from the penalty spot on 75 minutes to round out the scoring.

The holders march on

Cleary Celtic 4 Dunnaman 1

Reigning back-to-back champions Cleary Celtic marched into the next round with little fuss, as they saw off Kilkeel side Dunnaman 4-1.

The scoring didn’t open for 30 minutes, but when it did Cleary were rampant, as they found the back of the Dunnaman net three times in the space of 10 minutes, with Mark Hughes, Benny Coulter and Neil Barr all on target.

Any hopes of a comeback were put to bed on 56 minutes when Declan Monaghan increased the Celts’ lead, however Dunnaman did get a consolation goal through Shane McDowell late on.

McEvoy the hero for Mayobridge

Mayobridge 1 Ballyoran 0

One goal was all that was needed for Mayobridge to see their way past Ballyoran at Jennings Park on Saturday.

The goal came 37 minutes into the game, and Keelan McEvoy was the hero for his side. Having scored four goals in his last outing (against Newry Rovers) the 19-year-old is in fine form of late.

Newry win the battle of the Celts

Newry Celtic 4 Armagh Celtic 2

It was Celtic v Celtic at Artie Green Park on Saturday afternoon, as Newry Celts took on their Armagh counterparts, and it was the Newry men who reigned supreme.

A Patrick Nugent own goal and a finish from Caolan Gray had Newry Celtic 2-0 ahead early on, but they weren’t able to put the game out of sight.

A Michael Cullen goal on 71 minutes pulled the Armagh men back into it, before disaster struck, as Ronan Byrne sent the ball into the back of his own net to level the game on 87 minutes.

But there was enough time for more drama, as Newry Celtic won it in stoppage time, through goals from Gray and Gary McAleavey.

They will meet Bessbrook United at Orior Park in the next round this Saturday.

Harrison brace puts Coagh to the swordRossowen 2 Coagh United Res 0

Connaire Harrison was the star of the show for Rossowen on Saturday, as his brace booked their place in the next round of the Mid-Ulster Shield at the expense of Coagh United Reserves.

The former Down inter-county star found the net on 66 and 90 minutes.

Ashgrove lose eight-goal thriller

Ashgrove Rovers 3 Hill Street 5