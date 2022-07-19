Loading...
Top of the Hill Celtic players receive a team-talk ahead of Monday's O'Neill Foyle Cup U8 game. Picture by Jim McCafferty

Foyle Cup: the story of day 1 in 16 pictures

Blue skies and blistering heat welcomed the start of the O’Neills Foyle Cup 2022 on Monday after an absence of two years.

By Keith Moore and Jim McCafferty
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 10:45 am

One of Europe’s biggest and most respected events in the world’s youth football calendar saw the first of over 1,600 matches played yesterday and continuing over the next six days, across three counties, involving age groups 8-19, male, female and sports with disability.

Here are 16 images that capture the first day’s action.

1. Foyle Cup

Sion Swifts squad getting their O'Neills Foyle Cup campaign underway on Monday. by Jim McCafferty

Photo: Jim McCafferty

2. Foyle Cup

Hamilton players celebrate after scoring against Sion Swifts, during Monday's O'Neills Foyle Cup action. Picture by Jim McCafferty

Photo: Jim McCafferty

3. Foyle Cup

Strabane taking on Buncrana in the O'Neills Foyle Cup U8 section. Picture by Jim McCafferty

Photo: Jim McCafferty

4. Foyle Cup

Strabane player receive treatment during their O'Neills Foyle Cup U8 encounter against Buncrana. Picture by Jim McCafferty

Photo: Jim McCafferty

