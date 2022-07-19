Foyle Cup: the story of day 1 in 16 pictures

One of Europe’s biggest and most respected events in the world’s youth football calendar saw the first of over 1,600 matches played yesterday and continuing over the next six days, across three counties, involving age groups 8-19, male, female and sports with disability.
Here are 16 images that capture the first day’s action.
Sion Swifts squad getting their O'Neills Foyle Cup campaign underway on Monday. by Jim McCafferty
Photo: Jim McCafferty
Hamilton players celebrate after scoring against Sion Swifts, during Monday's O'Neills Foyle Cup action. Picture by Jim McCafferty
Photo: Jim McCafferty
Strabane taking on Buncrana in the O'Neills Foyle Cup U8 section. Picture by Jim McCafferty
Photo: Jim McCafferty
Strabane player receive treatment during their O'Neills Foyle Cup U8 encounter against Buncrana. Picture by Jim McCafferty
Photo: Jim McCafferty