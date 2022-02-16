French connection for Ballymacash as Keke bags three

Goals from Guillaume Keke (3) and Jordan Morrison secured a 4-1 win for Ballymacash Rangers against Laurelvale

Forsythe’s men battled hard against the conditions on the day, with neither side benefitting from the high winds and constant rain. Chris Ferguson crossed for Keke to give Ballymacash the lead midway through an uneventful first half.

At the start of the second half, Jordan Morrison headed home from a Davidson corner kick to put the Cash two-up. This two goal lead only lasted a few minutes as a bit of chaos in the Ballymacash penalty area resulted in Laurelvale finishing well to pull a goal back.

While Laurelvale may of wanted to build on this goal, Ballymacash killed their momentum within minutes, a repeat of the opening goal as Ferguson set up Keke for his second of the game.