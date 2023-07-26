Register
Gallery: a look back at some of Newtownabbey’s football teams from past seasons

With pre-season well underway for teams across the NIFL and Northern Amateur Football League setups, the domestic campaign will officially commence next month.
By Russell Keers
Published 26th Jul 2023, 19:03 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 19:15 BST

Newtownabbey is blessed with a number of well-respected clubs. Teams have pedigree in their divisions and cup competitions, with silverware coming to the borough’s trophy cabinets over recent seasons.

We took a look through the Times archive to see some of the squads to have graced their respective leagues over the years.

Here’s 10 teams to have represented the local area.

Mossley FC, an Amateur Football team established 1949, play their home games at Mossley Pavilion. They are pictured in 2012.

Mossley FC, an Amateur Football team established 1949, play their home games at Mossley Pavilion. They are pictured in 2012. Photo: Freddie Parkinson

Nortel FC play in division 2B of the Northern Amateur Football League. They are pictured in 2012.

Nortel FC play in division 2B of the Northern Amateur Football League. They are pictured in 2012. Photo: Freddie Parkinson

The highest-ranked team in Newtownabbey, Ballyclare Comrades play in the NIFL Championship. The club, based at Dixon Park, trace their history back to 1919 when soldiers returning from World War I established the team.They are pictured at the start of the 2010/11 campaign.

The highest-ranked team in Newtownabbey, Ballyclare Comrades play in the NIFL Championship. The club, based at Dixon Park, trace their history back to 1919 when soldiers returning from World War I established the team.They are pictured at the start of the 2010/11 campaign. Photo: Freddie Parkinson

4th Newtownabbey play in the NAFL Division 2B. Their home games are played at Three Mile Water Playing Fields. They are pictured in action in 2009.

4th Newtownabbey play in the NAFL Division 2B. Their home games are played at Three Mile Water Playing Fields. They are pictured in action in 2009. Photo: Freddie Parkinson

