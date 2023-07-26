Gallery: a look back at some of Newtownabbey’s football teams from past seasons
With pre-season well underway for teams across the NIFL and Northern Amateur Football League setups, the domestic campaign will officially commence next month.
By Russell Keers
Published 26th Jul 2023, 19:03 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 19:15 BST
Newtownabbey is blessed with a number of well-respected clubs. Teams have pedigree in their divisions and cup competitions, with silverware coming to the borough’s trophy cabinets over recent seasons.
We took a look through the Times archive to see some of the squads to have graced their respective leagues over the years.
Here’s 10 teams to have represented the local area.
