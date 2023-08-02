There was cause for celebration as trainees from Antrim’s Bridge Association lifted silverware at the George Best Community Cup earlier this summer.

Participating in the George Best Community Cup, a football competition catering for players with a disability, the five-a-side squad from the organisation, based in the town’s Enkalon Industrial Estate, won their section of the tournament.

Held at the Billy Neil Complex in Dundonald, hundreds of players from across the United Kingdom took part in the competition, which is delivered by the Irish Football Association with support from the George Best Foundation, Cash for Kids and the Mary Peters Trust.

The Antrim players had the backing of the Northern Ireland Housing Executive ahead of the tournament, receiving a community involvement grant worth £2,000 from the body.

The Bridge Association players were victorious at the George Best Community Cup.

David Edmont Joint Managing Director, Bridge Association, said: “Our organisation provides vocational, work-based, educational training for

adults with a learning disability and participating in the George Best Community Cup gave us a fantastic opportunity to showcase our skills on the football field.

“I could not be prouder of our team – they’re all still buzzing with their win and we sang ‘We are the Champions’ the whole way home.

“I would like to sincerely thank the Housing Executive for helping us take part, as those with learning disabilities aren’t often given the same opportunities as others.”

Stephen Gamble, the Housing Executive’s Good Relations Officer for South Antrim, added: “We are delighted to help the Bridge Association via our community involvement grants and I know that other parts of the Housing Executive including supporting people and the social enterprise departments have a long standing relationship with the group.

“Bridge Association are known to members of the Housing Community Network in Antrim for the services they provide.

“We’re always willing to support projects which impact positively on our tenants and the wider community.

“I wish them every success with future plans for their new building and the opportunities this will offer their trainees.”

Bridge Association’s social enterprise work includes an on-site shop selling hand made products from their trainees.