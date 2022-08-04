Glengormley teen helps West Ham lift Premier League Next Generation Cup

Former Linfield player Callum Marshall was in rich goal scoring form in the Premier League Next Generation Cup to help West Ham U19s lift the trophy at the weekend.

Marshall, who made the move to east London in January, scored four goals in his side’s 8-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in Saturday’s final to bring the trophy back to the London Stadium.

The Hammers advanced to the showpiece after a 4-3 victory against Crystal Palace on July 27, with Marshall bagging a hat trick to help his team progress.

Speaking to whufc.com, the former Glengormley Integrated PS pupil said: “Spurs gave us a really good game last season and I remember we lost to them, so we knew it was a tough game against a tough opposition.

Callum Marshall.

“We were on it from the start though and we were all over them with our press and intensity. I don’t think that they could play through our shape.

“I think I’ve scored 14 goals in preseason now so it’s been really pleasing and hopefully I can continue this form once the season begins. To be honest, I just love playing football and I just want to continue to help the team.”

