Glengormley teen helps West Ham lift Premier League Next Generation Cup

Marshall, who made the move to east London in January, scored four goals in his side’s 8-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in Saturday’s final to bring the trophy back to the London Stadium.
The Hammers advanced to the showpiece after a 4-3 victory against Crystal Palace on July 27, with Marshall bagging a hat trick to help his team progress.
Speaking to whufc.com, the former Glengormley Integrated PS pupil said: “Spurs gave us a really good game last season and I remember we lost to them, so we knew it was a tough game against a tough opposition.
“We were on it from the start though and we were all over them with our press and intensity. I don’t think that they could play through our shape.
“I think I’ve scored 14 goals in preseason now so it’s been really pleasing and hopefully I can continue this form once the season begins. To be honest, I just love playing football and I just want to continue to help the team.”