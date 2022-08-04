Glengormley teen helps West Ham lift Premier League Next Generation Cup

Marshall, who made the move to east London in January, scored four goals in his side’s 8-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in Saturday’s final to bring the trophy back to the London Stadium.

The Hammers advanced to the showpiece after a 4-3 victory against Crystal Palace on July 27, with Marshall bagging a hat trick to help his team progress.

Speaking to whufc.com, the former Glengormley Integrated PS pupil said: “Spurs gave us a really good game last season and I remember we lost to them, so we knew it was a tough game against a tough opposition.

“We were on it from the start though and we were all over them with our press and intensity. I don’t think that they could play through our shape.