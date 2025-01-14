​Goal galore in Saturday’s Kehoe Kars Bessbrook Cup action

Action from Camlough Rovers' 7-1 win over Church Street on Saturday.

​CARNBANE LEAGUE ROUND-UP

Kehoe Kars Bessbrook Cup

Round 1

Camlough Captain John Taylor gets a tackle in on Church Street midfielder Padraig Magee at Derrylecka on Saturday Pictures: Brendan Monaghan

Ballybot United 6 Archview United 3

Cup action provided relief from the pressures of the Premier Division for bottom two sides Ballybot United and Archview United, and both sides certainly let the shackles off in a game which was packed full of goals.

Andrew Cunningham fired the Bot into the lead just 12 minutes into the game, but Archview responded with an equaliser six minutes later.

Archview then took the lead when Nathan McClorey found the target, but the sides went into the half-time break all square after Jamie Gaskin levelled on the stroke of half-time.

Cleary defender Conor McKeown gets in between two Cartwheel United players at Derrylecka on Saturday.

The first half may have been closely contested, but the second half belonged to Ballybot, who netted four goals on the bounce. David Mallie made it 3-2 just minutes after the restart before Gaskin and Adam Garvey found the net in quick succession midway through the second half.

The rout was on when Cunningham scored his brace, but Archview were able to land a late consolation goal via Ronan Reavey.

Villa Rovers 3 Rossowen 1

With just seven points separating the two teams in the Premier Division league table, reigning champions Villa Rovers were handed a tough draw against Rossowen in their Bessbrook Cup opener, but Richard Troope’s side handled the game with aplomb.

Cartwheel's Patsy Finnegan goes to ground under pressure from Cleary Celtic Captain Shay McAllister.

Villa had a half-time lead after Adam Loughran’s goal on 15 minutes, but their Rostrevor-based opponents got on level terms via a Richie Reynolds penalty.

However, the champions weren’t about to lose their crown at the first hurdle and Michael Rafferty put them back in the driver’s seat, before Aaron Devlin put the result beyond all doubt with his goal on 77 minutes.

Round 2

Church Street 1 Camlough Rovers 7

Division 1 side Church Street were no match for Premier Division team Camlough Rovers at Willie Davis Park.

Kane Rossiter has been in inspired form this season, with 15 goals scored in 10 league appearances, and he carried that form into the cup by getting Camlough up and running on the scoreboard just three minutes into the game.

Their lead was doubled on nine minutes, but when Paul O’Gorman netted from the penalty spot for Church Street it looked like it was game on.

Instead, Camlough too full control of the game and goals from John Taylor and Ethan Power meant that they were well in the ascendancy at the half-time whistle, leading 4-1.

There was no let up either, as Taylor added a second and Dylan Gray put the Rovers five goals to the good within minutes of the start of the second half.

On 82 minutes, Rossiter put the icing on the cake with his second goal to complete the rout.

Cleary Celtic 4 Cartwheel United 1

Division 1 side Cartwheel United gave Cleary Celtic a real test at Olympic Park on Saturday, but John Hogg’s experienced side were able to come from behind to secure the win.

The south Armagh side were in dreamland when Charles Leonard’s goal put them ahead just before the half-hour mark, but they couldn’t hold onto their lead until the break with TJ Hughes finding a leveller to send the two sides into their huddles at 1-1 after 45 minutes.

Cleary Celtic took the lead for the first time via Declan Monaghan just after the hour mark and grabbed an insurance goal through Marty Havern with 15 minutes to go.

Any hopes of a Cartwheel comeback were dashed five minutes later when Monaghan added his second to ensure the Celts’ passage through to the next round of the cup.

Lisdrum Youth 1 Ashgrove Rovers 2

Turlough Hunter was the hero for Ashgrove Rovers on Saturday as he netted twice in their 2-1 win over Lisdrum Youth.

Hunter opened the scoring for the Rovers on 34 minutes, but the lead didn’t last very long, as Lisdrum earned a penalty three minutes later and Niall Dornan converted from the spot.

But it was to be Ashgrove’s day, and Hunter netted the winning goal on 66 minutes.

Millburn United 4 Greenfield Park 4 (9-10 on pens)

Millburn United and Greenfield Park’s meeting at Jimmy McAlinden Park had absolutely everything that the neutral fan could hope for in a cup clash.

The first 20 minutes set the tone for what was to come with three goals divided 2-1 in favour of Greenfield, with James McParland and Gary Fitzmaurice netting either side of a Liam Kerr goal for the hosts.

Sam Bingham hit the net for the Warrenpoint side to level the game once again early in the second half, but Greenfield had a response three minutes later via Tiarnan Ryan.

Indeed, Millburn answered back just as quickly at the other end, with Ronan Fegan making it 3-3 on 53 minutes.

With 20 minutes to go Fitzmaurice scored his second of the day to put Greenfield back ahead, but for the fourth time in the contest, Millburn equalised with Kerr once again finding the mark.

After eight goals couldn’t split the sides, the game went to penalties – where the drama was only begnning.

After a marathon shootout, Greenfield Park came out victorious 10-9 and booked their spot in the next round of the cup.

Parkview 2 Ballyholland 10

Premier Division side Ballyholland were at their very best on Saturday, in a 10-2 thumping of Division 1’s Parkview.

Brian Dillon led the way with a hat trick, whilst Sean Hughes, Ryan Connolly, Caolan Grogan, Michael Maguire, Ben O’Connor, James Kearns and Mark Finnegan also found the net in a spectacular team performance.

Division 1

Orchard United 2 Mayobridge 6

Mayobridge moved to within a point of league leaders Greenfield Park with an impressive win over Orchard United at Derrybeg.

However, it wasn’t entirely straightforward for the Bridge, as Orchard United took an early 1-0 lead, and the game was level at 2-2 after 51 minutes.

But Mayobridge were brilliant during the last half hour of the game, and they rattled the Orchard onion bag four times in the space of 22 minutes to win comfortably in the end.