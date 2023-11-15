​Goals galore in the Carnbane League and Mayobridge stun Villa in the Shield

Mayobridge FC who were formed this season booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Mid-Ulster Shield when they beat Villa Rovers after extra time on Saturday: Pictures Brendan Monaghan

​Ten goals shared in Camlough

Camlough Rovers 5 Archview United 5

A goalfest in Camlough saw the home side share the points with visitors Archview United.

Camlough looked like they had this match in the bag with a hat-trick of goals from the unstoppable Kane Rossiter in the first 25 minutes.

Two minutes later the comeback began, with Stephen Finnegan hitting the net for Archview and Stephen O’Connor made it 3-2 on the half-hour mark.

There were more goals to come in the first half, with Rossiter nabbing his fourth and Michael Robinson responding to give Camlough a 4-3 lead at the half-time whistle.

Rossiter increased the lead to 5-3 on 70 minutes and it seemed certain that it was game over, but there was no shaking Archview who once again battled back with goals from Martin Havern and Dean Rice to level the match at 5-5 and claim a share of the spoils