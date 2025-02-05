Goals galore in the Carnbane League as Cleary Celts go top

Millburn United's Liam Kerr opens the scoring against Rossowen. Pics: Brendan Monaghan

​Carnbane League Round-up

​Premier Division

Ballybot United 3 Ballyholland 4

A fast start had Ballyholland off to a flyer against Ballybot, but they had to hold on to their lead to come out on the right side of a seven-goal thriller.

Millburn's Liam Kerr fires home the opening goal against Rossowen on Saturday.

A James Brady opener and two goals from Ryan Connolly had Ballyholland 3-0 up after 26 minutes, and that lead stood at 4-1 at the break, after Connolly netted his hat trick from the penalty spot to cancel out Jamie Gaskin’s opener for the Bot.

United didn’t give up hope however, and Niall Grant pulled a goal back before Connolly’s lively afternoon ended with him getting sent off. A Gaskin goal on 87 minutes set up a nervy finish, but Ballyholland held on for the win.

Camlough Rovers 1 Newry Celtic 5

Newry Celtic were at their best on Saturday in an impressive 5-1 win away to fellow title challengers Camlough Rovers.

Midfield action from Millburn United and Rossowen at Jimmy McAlinden Park on Saturday.

Although Keith Johnston’s opener was cancelled out by Kane Rossiter, Newry Celtic took a healthy 3-1 lead into the break following further finishes from Stephen Wylie and Conor Shields.

The Celts were in imperious form, and an own goal and a second for Johnston secured a dominant win for Stephen Daly and Daniel Forde’s side.

Cleary Celtic 6 Archview United 2

With Camlough Rovers losing, an opportunity opened for three-in-a-row Premier Division champions Cleary Celtic to move to the top of the pile, and they took it with both hands – defeating Archview United 6-2.

Goals from Benny Coulter and Marty Havern had them off to a strong start before James Kelly pulled one back for United.

Patrick Ruddy and Declan Monaghan looked to have put the Celts out of sight, but Archview found the net on 65 minutes to give themselves a glimmer of hope.

However, Cleary weren’t to be denied and Monaghan scored twice more to round out his hat trick and secure the three points for John Hogg’s side.

Millburn United 4 Rossowen 0

Millburn United claimed bragging rights in the south-Down derby in some style, as the Warrenpoint-based club trounced Rostrevor side Rossowen 4-0.

Goals from Liam Kerr and Sam Bingham had Millburn two-to-the-good midway through the first half.

It remained 2-0 for quite some time, but late goals from Bingham and Conor McCartan put the icing on the cake for an impressive Millburn win.

Division 1

Church Street 1 Mayobridge 8

Mayobridge put on a show on Saturday, winning by seven goals to move within a point of table-toppers Greenfield Park.

The Bridge had the game wrapped up by half-time, as they led 5-0 following goals from Paudie Smith, Darren McPolin and a Conor Garvey hat trick.

Church Street found the net after the break, but Mayobridge pushed on for an 8-1 win, with Garvey grabbing his fourth of the day along the way.

Greenfield Park 1 Orchard United 2

Greenfield Park suffered a league defeat for the first time this season on Saturday, as they lost 2-1 against Orchard United.

A goal apiece a minute apart saw the sides go in level at half-time, as Ruairi Murdock’s opener was cancelled out by Stephen McDermott.

But the winning goal of the game came on 48 minutes when Murdock found his second, and Orchard United held on for the win.

Lisdrum 1 Rockview United 0

One goal was all it took for victory at Killeavy, with Paul Cunningham’s finish seeing Lisdrum past Rockview United.

The result moves the winning side up to sixth in the table.

Newry Rovers 1 Ashgrove Rovers 6

Ashgrove Rovers were too strong for Newry Rovers, as they surged to a 6-1 win.

Turlough Hunter and Ryan McKeown both netted braces, whilst Seamus White and 15-year-old prospect Rioghan rounded out the scoring for the victors.