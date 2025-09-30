Marty Havern scored twice as Cleary Celtic hit nine goals on Saturday. Pics: Brendan Monaghan

​Carnbane League Round-up

Premier Division

Ballybot United 9

Stephen Wylie found the net as Newry Celtic defeated Villa Rovers 3-1.

Rossowen 4

There were 13 goals scored at The Barley Field on Saturday, as Ballybot United trounced Rossowen in a game that was never truly competitive.

United led 4-0 approaching half-time following goals from Sean McCartan, Kris McNeill and two from Niall Grant.

Conor Cole got Rossowen off the mark, but they trailed 6-1 early in the second half following further goals from McCartan and McNeill.

Conor Garvey (second from the right) was amongst the goalscorers for Mayobridge on Saturday.

Luke Kelly found the net twice for the Rostrevor side and Ryan White added to the scoresheet, but Ballybot kept plundering the ball home at the other end, with Daire Millar netting a brace before McNeill completed his hat trick, and completed the rout.

Cleary Celtic 9

Ballyholland 2

Remarkably, Ballybot weren’t the only side to find the back of the net nine times this past weekend, as Cleary Celtic did just that at Olympic Park against Ballyholland.

Shay McAllister and Cathal O’Reilly got the party started, before Declan Monaghan netted twice in quick succession.

Ballyholland scored twice in the space of three minutes to give themselves a glimmer of hope, but Cleary weren’t in the mood for letting their lead slip away, and they outscored their opponents 5-0 after the interval.

Mark Hughes, Marty Havern (two), O’Reilly and Dillon Smyth rounded out the Celts’ tally for the day.

Villa Rovers 1

Newry Celtic 3

After a shaky start to their league season, Newry Celtic now seem to be hitting their stride, as they downed Villa Rovers 3-1 at the Newry Showgrounds 4G this past weekend.

Neil Barr put them ahead, but the sides went in level at the break following a Villa equaliser on the brink of half-time.

But it was the Hoops’ day, and Ryan McKeown and Stephen Wylie both found the back of the Rovers net to seal a 3-1 win.

Division 1

Church Street 0

Mayobridge 3

Church Street were no match for Mayobridge on Saturday, falling to a 3-0 defeat at Willie Davis Park.

Barry Garvey put the Bridge men ahead before the break and his goal was added to by Kevin O’Rourke and Conor Garvey in the second half.

That result takes Mayobridge to four wins from five league games so far this season.

Greenfield Park 1

Cartwheel United 3

Cartwheel were decisive winners over Greenfield Park at Jennings Park.

They had the ball in the back of Greenfield’s net three times inside the opening half hour and although Greenfield hit one back, Cartwheel weren’t to be denied.

Newry Rovers 3

Killeavy United 2

Newry Rovers were one-goal winners in an entertaining battle at Jennings Park.

All five goals came in the second half, with Rovers opening the scoring on 54 minutes. Killeavy answered back three minutes later, but five minutes after that it was 2-1 to Rovers.

They increased their lead to 3-1 on 86 minutes, and although Killeavy found a second goal, they weren’t able to get back on level terms.

Rockview United 1

Archview United 3

Archview United were too strong for Rockview United at Artie Green Park this past weekend.

Gavin Moan got the only goal of the first half for Archview, but further finishes from Nathan McClorey and Drew McVerry put the result beyond doubt.

Rockview scored themselves late on, but it proved to only be a consolation.