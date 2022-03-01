Harbinson leaves Comrades

Taking to social media, a spokesperson for the Dixon Park side said: “Paul Harbinson has left his role as Manager tonight (Monday) by mutual consent.

“We wish to thank Paul and his staff for all their work during their time at the club, and wish them every success in the future.”

The south Antrim outfit slipped to ninth in Lough 41 NIFL Championship standings after drawing 1-1 with basement side Queen’s University at Dixon Park on Saturday.

Paul Harbinson. (Pic: Ballyclare Comrades Media team).

The draw means the Comrades, who had the chance to go top of the table back in October, have only picked up 11 points from their last 17 league games.

Speaking to the club’s media team after Saturday’s clash, Harbinson had issued a rallying call to supporters.

He said: “Stick with us. I know the numbers are dwindling because you’re bound to be fed up. I am so frustrated and I’m gutted every week because in spells you can see the quality that’s there.

“You look at our squad and we’ve such a quality squad of footballers and we show in bits that we can play in such positive ways, but unfortunately when it falls apart, it falls apart.”