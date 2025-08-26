Hat-tricks galore and one surprise score in the Carnbane League

Mayobridge midfielder Matthew Morgan goes on the attack against Archview United at Clonallan Park on Saturday Picture: Brendan Monaghan BM10

Carnbane League Round-up

Premier Division

Top against bottom with Bot on top

​Millburn United 1 Ballybot United 5

Ballybot and Millburn sit at opposite ends of the table in the early stages of the league, as the latter made it two wins from two and the former suffered their third league defeat of the season.

It took 35 minutes for the first goal to transpire with Niall Grant hitting the net for the Bot. It remained 1-0 at the break but the visitors wen to town in the second half with three more goals in a six minute spell from Kris McNeil, Joe Sands and Jordan Coyle. Shay Murdock pulled one back for Millburn on 68 minutes, but it was merely a consolation as Darren Bannon completed the scoring at 5-1 for the Bot.

Cleary send a strong message

Newry Celtic 0 Cleary Celtic 5

Cleary Celtic set out a strong marker when they travelled to Artie Green Park and trounced their biggest rivals Newry Celtic with a surprising 5-0 result.

Mark Hughes nabbed the first with just three minutes on the clock. Marty Havern made it 2-0 from the penalty spot before the break and Cathal O’Reilly scored the third after the restart. The Newry Hoops could find no answer, while Benny Coulter put the result beyond doubt and Havern scored his second and Cleary’s fifth to complete the whitewash. Both Cleary and Newry Celtic are at home on Saturday where they play Rossowen and Millburn respectively.

Flanagan hat-trick keeps Ballyholland on course

Orchard United 1 Ballyholland 4

A Mark Flanagan hat-trick ensured an away win as Ballyholland beat Orchard 4-1, securing their first three points of the season, while Orchard still wait to get the scoreboard moving.

Finnegan hit a brace in the first half before Sean McConville pulled one back for Orchard to make it 2-1 at the half-time whistle.

Finnegan completed his hat-trick on 70 minutes and another goal was more than enough for a Ballyholland victory.

Division 1

Cartwheel down Killeavy

Cartwheel United 5 Killeavy United 1

Killeavy United have yet to find their feet upon their return to the Carnbane League and they were up against it on Saturday playing Cartwheel United who ran out comprehensive 5-1 winners.

The home side went 2-0 up with early goals from Oisin McClelland and Turlough Hunter. The latter added another before the break and while Conor McKeown avoided a whitewash with a Killeavy goal in the second half, there were two more to come from Cartwheel, Peter Maugham and the fifth from Hunter completing his hat-trick.

Church Street edge out Rockview with late goal

Church Street 2 Rockview United 1

Church Street top the Division 1 pile with four wins from four, the latest a 2-1 victory over Rockview with a late winner.

They led 1-0 at the interval with a goal from Peter Magee but Rockview equalised on 77 minutes.

It looked like the spoils would be shared in this fixture but Sean Gorman sealed the win with a goal on 90 minutes.

Scoreless draw in Olympic Park

Greenfield Park 0 Lisdrum 0

Greenfield Park and Lisdrum had to be content with a share of the points at Olympic Park on Saturday.

Neither side could break the deadlock and it remained scoreless at the full-time whistle.

Greenfield play Killeavy this weekend, while Lisdrum will be aiming to leapfrog Archview to second in the table when they meet in Jennings Park.

Archview make it three from three

Mayobridge 1 Archview United 2

Archview's impressive start to the new season continued as they edged out Mayobridge in Clonallon Park on Saturday afternoon. An Adrian Barry own goal and a Stephen Daly strike midway through the second half was enough to seal the win. Kevin 0'Rourke pulled one back for the Bridge late on.

Rovers claim the view

Parkview 2 Newry Rovers 5

Newry Rovers secured their second Division 1 win of the season when they beat Parkview in Jennings Park on Saturday.

For Parkview it was another disappointing afternoon with their fourth defeat from their four games played.

Jacks Hoben opened the scoring for Rovers and Conor McCabe doubled their advantage just after the half-hour mark.

It remained 2-0 at the break but Rovers were well on their way after the restart with a third goal and no reply from their opponents.

Parkview rectified that on 65 minutes when Ryan Gorman found the net and they were back in the game when Gorman converted a penalty five minutes later.

The equaliser proved elusive however and Rovers made sure of the win when Jack Turkey scored a late double to finish the scoring at 5-2.

Parkview and Newry Rovers now have a week off where the latter can prepare for a tough Junior Cup derby fixture against Cleary Celtic on September 6.