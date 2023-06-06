A late goal by Hollie Johnston against Derry City Women gave Larne Women their first Premiership win.

The Inver ladies grabbed victory at the last breath of the game with a close range finish.

Larne Captain Katherine Haveron opened the scoring in the 28th minute, connecting with a corner.

However, the hosts quickly responded when Ellie Redden got the better of Larne’s Kate Smith in nets to level the scoreline.

Larne restored their advantage before half-time with a rocketing shot over the opposition into the far corner of the net by Leah Wilgaus.

Shortly after the start of the second half, Redden secured her second of the night with a long-range shot into the right-hand side of the Larne goals.

Derry controlled most of the ball for the second half but in the dying seconds of the game, Hollie Johnston sealed the win with a cross and tap-in to the Derry City net.

Leah Wilgaus got the second goal for Larne.

