Having been born in Larne and lived there for most of his life, Gary Haveron takes immense pride in playing a part in helping put the County Antrim town “on the map” through the club’s footballing exploits with Tiernan Lynch’s side set to take a historic step onto the European stage this evening.

Haveron, who served as manager at Carrick Rangers and Glentoran having previously spent time in England as a player at the likes of Wolves, Bolton Wanderers and Yeovil Town, first became associated with his hometown club in 2019 after being appointed Academy Director before permanently moving into Lynch’s backroom staff four years later.

He has watched on as the Inver Park outfit transformed from struggling in the Championship to winning consecutive Premiership titles – alongside four Co Antrim Shield crowns in the process – and will be on the touchline at the Aker Stadium when Larne become the first Irish League side to participate in the league phase of European competition against Norway’s Molde.

Owner Kenny Bruce, who took over at Larne in 2017, has not only helped restore a sense of pride in the football club but also the town with Haveron saying the joke of “the best thing about Larne is the boat out of it” is now in the past.

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch and coach Gary Haveron are preparing for their maiden UEFA Conference League fixture. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"I've lived in Larne all my life, bar my time playing across the water, and it was the punchline of a joke; the best thing about Larne was the boat out of it,” he said. "It was a run down town.

"I remember the time when FG Wilson looked like it was going to close down, so many people were out of work and so many shops were closing, it was dire. Everyone had to go out of town to get work and it was grim.

"The football team was nothing to crow about, the people at the club were fighting just to keep it alive, trying to get money to put a team on the park.

"The pitch had a massive slope, though it was our Wembley growing up in Larne. What it has done is it has given the town a real sense of pride.

"We're really proud people in Larne, I wouldn't want to be from anywhere else if the truth be told, I've always been like that. The football club has put Larne on the map for a really positive reason, you wear your Larne gear with your head up and shoulders back and a real sense of pride.

"There are old women wearing Larne hats, kids are running around wearing the kit – my son thinks Larne have always had a 3G pitch and have always won leagues, and that's brilliant.

"It's a real family club and you can see a really fair representation of everyone in our town. When(Lincoln) Red Imps were here we were genuinely close to tears because we could see what it meant to everybody, it was so emotional.

"For people to hold their heads high and say 'I'm from Larne, go ahead, where's your jokes now?', there's a real sense of pride and that's important for everyone in the town."