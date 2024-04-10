Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The weather was far from ideal for trying to play football. It started out very tight as would be expected.

Seapatrick took an early lead from nice play which finished with Chrissy McGrath smashing in a volley.

This was the start Seapatrick wanted and they hoped to kick on. However, BBOB had other ideas when equalising through soft play from Seapatrick.

Seapatrick didn't close down the man on the edge of the box, giving him time and space to pick his spot and he didn't disappoint with a great finish.

Seapatrick pushed and pushed for a second without really causing much trouble, and were unable to really get the ball down and play with the wind playing a massive part. It was all square at half-time.

Seapatrick came out in the second-half against the wind and started to create chances.

They had two cleared off the line and one off the post, and it just didn't seem to be their day. The game ended one each, which probably was a fair result on the day.

Seapatrick have no game this Saturday, but welcome Hanover to Havelock for their final home game on Tuesday, April 16, kick-off at 6.45pm.

RESERVES

Seapatrick Reserves travelled to Coagh United Reserves in the league, with high winds and rain going to be a massive factor in the match.

The first-half started slowly for both sides with a very strong wind being decisive in the style of play.

A long ball forward from the Coagh defence saw the ball being held up in the wind and, after a few attempts, it was 1-0.

Again another long ball forward shortly after wasn’t dealt with by the defence and it was 2-0.