Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires

In pictures - memories of the Milk Cup opening parades

Now that the 2023 Supercup NI tournament is well under way, let’s take a look back to its previous life as the Milk Cup.
By Una Culkin
Published 26th Jul 2023, 10:47 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 10:47 BST

Here we take a look back through the photographic archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times to remember some of the opening parades and big names who attended.

Do you recognise anyone?

The 2009 Northern Ireland Milk Cup Opening Ceremony through the streets of Coleraine towards the Coleraine Showgrounds lead by Northern Ireland Captain Aaron Hughes

1. Retro

The 2009 Northern Ireland Milk Cup Opening Ceremony through the streets of Coleraine towards the Coleraine Showgrounds lead by Northern Ireland Captain Aaron Hughes Photo: ©Russell Pritchard / Presseye.c

The 2009 Northern Ireland Milk Cup Opening Ceremony through the streets of Coleraine towards the Coleraine Showgrounds lead by Northern Ireland Captain Aaron Hughes

2. Retro

The 2009 Northern Ireland Milk Cup Opening Ceremony through the streets of Coleraine towards the Coleraine Showgrounds lead by Northern Ireland Captain Aaron Hughes Photo: ©Russell Pritchard / Presseye.c

Northern Ireland Milk Cup 2010 International Youth Football Tournament Welcome Parade and Ceremony, leaving the Diamond in Coleraine and heading to The Showgrounds for the Welcoming Ceremony with US Open Champion Graeme McDowell.

3. Retro

Northern Ireland Milk Cup 2010 International Youth Football Tournament Welcome Parade and Ceremony, leaving the Diamond in Coleraine and heading to The Showgrounds for the Welcoming Ceremony with US Open Champion Graeme McDowell. Photo: ©Russell Pritchard / Presseye

The 2009 Northern Ireland Milk Cup Opening Ceremony through the streets of Coleraine towards the Coleraine Showgrounds lead by Northern Ireland Captain Aaron Hughes

4. RETRO

The 2009 Northern Ireland Milk Cup Opening Ceremony through the streets of Coleraine towards the Coleraine Showgrounds lead by Northern Ireland Captain Aaron Hughes Photo: ©Russell Pritchard / Presseye.c

Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:Coleraine