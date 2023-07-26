Now that the 2023 Supercup NI tournament is well under way, let’s take a look back to its previous life as the Milk Cup.
Here we take a look back through the photographic archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times to remember some of the opening parades and big names who attended.
The 2009 Northern Ireland Milk Cup Opening Ceremony through the streets of Coleraine towards the Coleraine Showgrounds lead by Northern Ireland Captain Aaron Hughes Photo: ©Russell Pritchard / Presseye.c
Northern Ireland Milk Cup 2010 International Youth Football Tournament Welcome Parade and Ceremony, leaving the Diamond in Coleraine and heading to The Showgrounds for the Welcoming Ceremony with US Open Champion Graeme McDowell. Photo: ©Russell Pritchard / Presseye
