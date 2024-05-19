In pictures: Portadown Football Club's end of season dinner at Shamrock Park

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to the club’s end of season dinner to capture some of the atmosphere of the night.
Enjoying the Portadown Football Club end of season dinner at Shamrock Park on Saturday. PT21-257. Photo: Tony Hendron
Former PFC payer Vic Fleming who was inducted into the club Hall Of Fame pictured with extended family at the Portadown Football Club end of season dinner on Saturday. PT21-246. Photo: Tony Hendron
Fans pictured at the Portadown Football Club end of season dinner on Saturday evening. PT21-247. Photo: Tony Hendron
Supporters having a great time at the Portadown Football Club end of season dinner at Shamrock Park on Saturday. PT21-248. Photo: Tony Hendron