In pictures: Portadown Football Club's end of season dinner at Shamrock Park

By Valerie Martin
Published 19th May 2024, 18:15 BST
A memorable season for Portadown FC was celebrated on Saturday night at Shamrock Park.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to the club’s end of season dinner to capture some of the atmosphere of the night.

Enjoying the Portadown Football Club end of season dinner at Shamrock Park on Saturday. PT21-257. Photo: Tony Hendron

Former PFC payer Vic Fleming who was inducted into the club Hall Of Fame pictured with extended family at the Portadown Football Club end of season dinner on Saturday. PT21-246. Photo: Tony Hendron

Fans pictured at the Portadown Football Club end of season dinner on Saturday evening. PT21-247. Photo: Tony Hendron

Supporters having a great time at the Portadown Football Club end of season dinner at Shamrock Park on Saturday. PT21-248. Photo: Tony Hendron

