The Under-9 Ballymoney United girls extended their heartfelt thanks to 24 Coffee for their generous sponsorship of snoods for the upcoming season.

"Your support means a lot to the team as they kick of games in this year’s Harry Gregg Girls League,” said a team spokesperson.

"We’d also like to express our sincere appreciation to a kind grandparent who thoughtfully sponsored kit bags for the girls.”

Meanwhile the U10s are proudly kitted out for the season, thanks to the continued generous sponsorship from Apperley's Butchers, Ballymoney.

“The club is grateful for the ongoing support from this local business.

"The U10 girls are currently competing in the Friday night Mid and East Antrim Development Centre at Ballymena Showgrounds, as well as in the South Belfast Youth League on Sundays.

"It’s been a fantastic few months for the team, with strong performances across several tournaments including a memorable run at the Foyle Cup. Good luck for the season ahead, girls!”

