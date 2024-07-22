The parade, led by NI football star Stuart Dallas, made its way from the town centre to Coleraine Showgrounds for the opening ceremony.
As always, football fans will be spoiled for choice with the list of fixtures of top class youth football.
Here’s a look at the highlights of the parade...
1. FOOTBALL
The Super Cup NI 2024 parade makes its way through Coleraine town centre towards the Showgrounds for the opening ceremony. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
2. FOOTBALL
The Super Cup NI 2024 parade makes its way through Coleraine town centre towards the Showgrounds for the opening ceremony. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
3. FOOTBALL
The Super Cup NI parade makes its way through Coleraine. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
4. FOOTBALL
The Super Cup NI parade makes its way through Coleraine. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.