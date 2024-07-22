IN PICTURES: Super Cup NI parade through Coleraine marks start of football tournament

By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 10:32 BST
Hundreds of people braved the rain and took to the streets of Coleraine on Sunday (July 21) to welcome footballers from around the world to the north coast for the annual Super Cup NI tournament.

The parade, led by NI football star Stuart Dallas, made its way from the town centre to Coleraine Showgrounds for the opening ceremony.

As always, football fans will be spoiled for choice with the list of fixtures of top class youth football.

Here’s a look at the highlights of the parade...

The Super Cup NI 2024 parade makes its way through Coleraine town centre towards the Showgrounds for the opening ceremony.

1. FOOTBALL

The Super Cup NI 2024 parade makes its way through Coleraine town centre towards the Showgrounds for the opening ceremony. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

2. FOOTBALL

3. FOOTBALL

4. FOOTBALL

