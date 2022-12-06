Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) teams from across east Antrim found out who they will face in the fifth round of the Samuel Gelston’s Whiskey Irish Cup when the draw was made today (Tuesday) at Windsor Park.

Danske Bank Irish Premiership leaders Larne, who made it to the final of the competition in 2021, will face Northern Amateur Football League Premier Division side Crumlin United at Inver Park.

Stuart King’s Carrick Rangers will host Mid and East Antrim neighbours Ballymena United at Taylor’s Avenue.

Advertisement

Speaking to BBC NI’s Joel Taggart after the draw, King said: “The fifth round is the one you look forward to. We have a home draw, but it’s not the team we wanted.”

Stuart King.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Lough 41 NIFL Championship outfit Ballyclare Comrades will welcome Premier Intermediate side Dollingstown to Dixon Park.

Advertisement