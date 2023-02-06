Larne FC and Ballyclare Comrades progressed to the quarter-finals of the Samuel Gelston’s Whiskey Irish Cup following their wins over Linfield and Institute respectively.

Larne’s clash with David Healy’s Linfield went all the way to penalties after finishing 1-1 after 90 minutes with the teams unable to be separated in extra time.

The visitors led 1-0 at the break at Inver Park following Kyle McClean’s goal just before the interval.

Lee Bonis drew the tie level just over 10 minutes into the second half and the game stayed this way until the end of normal time.

Gary Haveron. (Pic by Pacemaker).

No one could find a breakthrough in extra time and the game went to a shoot-out.

The east Antrim outfit won 4-3 on penalties to book their place in the last-eight, where they will play Harland and Wolff Welders at the Blanchflower Stadium on March 4 (3pm).

Speaking to the club’s media team after the clash, coach Gary Haveron said: “I’m absolutely delighted for everyone at the club. It’s an unbelievable experience to send the fans home happy. That’s a massive motivating factor for these players.

"It was disappointing to come in 1-0 down at half-time when we put in such a good performance. I felt the boys came out in the second half and played into the wind and were superb and created lots of chances and limited them to very little really. I felt we were the better team over the 120 minutes and I’m delighted to be in the next round.

"You have to respect everyone left in the cup. They are here on merit. As a Premier League team you are always looking to play a team outside of your division and a Championship club is obviously a benefit. Ideally you’re playing here at Inver Park, but we’ll take a big crowd to the Welders. They have a fantastic new setup and new stadium and 3G pitch, which we’re used to, so we’ll look forward to that.”

Ballyclare Comrades enjoyed a 1-0 win on the road away to fellow Lough 41 NIFL Championship side Institute to book their place in the quarter-finals.

Conall McGrandles found the net for Stephen Small’s side with around half an hour left to play.