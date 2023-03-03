The last-eight clash at the Blanchflower Stadium between the Danske Bank Premiership leaders and the side placed fifth in the Lough 41 NIFL Championship kicks off at 7.45pm.
Commenting on the Inver Park team’s website, a club spokesperson said: “Friday’s game brings a break from league action after winning home ties against Crumlin United and Linfield to make the last-eight.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"It’s a competition which has been good to Larne since Tiernan Lynch took over, with three quarter-final, one semi-final and one final appearance in the previous five full seasons.
“Larne will be without Cian Bolger, who is suspended after his late red card at Carrick, while Mark Randall’s injury is likely to rule him out. Other than that, Tiernan Lynch is expecting to have a full panel to choose from.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
The game will shown live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC sport website.
Ballyclare Comrades welcome Ballymena United to Dixon Park tomorrow (Saturday, 3pm) at the same stage of the cup.
Stephen Small’s men are enjoying a good run of form, having won their last three league matches.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Commenting on the south Antrim side’s website, a club spokesperson said: “The last time these two sides met was in a pre-season friendly in July 2022 when the Sky Blues left Dixon Park with a 2-1 victory.
"This will be the first competitive fixture the two sides have faced each other in since 2018 when Ballyclare were defeated 3-0 away at The Showgrounds in the Co Antrim Shield.”