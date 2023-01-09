Larne FC will welcome Linfield to Inver Park next month in the sixth round of the Samuel Gelston’s Whiskey Irish Cup.

The east Antrim side progressed to the sixth round thanks to a 3-0 victory over Northern Amateur Football League Premier Division side Crumlin United on Saturday.

Lee Bonis opened the scoring from the spot on 37 minutes for Tiernan Lynch’s charges before goals in the second half from Leroy Millar and Shea Gordon sealed the win.

Speaking to the club's media director Ian Cahoon after the tie, Lynch said: “I think there’s always a potential for a banana skin and you always have that in the back of your head. They are games you’re expected to win and you’re expected to win by bigger margins and they don’t always work out like that.

"Our big thing is to make sure we’re in the hat for the next round. We had to tweak things in both halves and it was good to get people minutes and a clean sheet- it was all very positive.”

The sixth round match against Linfield is due to be played on February 4.

Larne’s east Antrim neighbours Carrick Rangers exited the blue riband competition at the weekend ater losing out to Mid and East Antrim rivals Ballymena United.

The all-Premiership clash at Taylor’s Avenue ended 1-1 after 90 minutes after Lloyd Anderson edged the home side in front on 69 minutes before Conor Keeley levelled for the Sky Blues with around 10 minutes left to play.

The sides could not be separated in extra time and Ballymena came out on top in the penalty shoot-out.

Speaking to Carrick’s media team, manager Stuart King said: “I’m absolutely gutted. I thought we were brilliant today. I thought we bossed the game and created lots of opportunities- we just didn’t put the ball in the net. It’s really frustrating. I thought our overall play was outstanding.”

Meanwhile, Ballyclare Comrades also progressed to the next round of the cup thanks to a 1-0 victory over Premier Intermediate side Dollingstown at Dixon Park.

