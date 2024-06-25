Irish League fixtures: Larne to begin their Gibson Cup defence against Loughgall as Linfield travel to Ballymena United
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Inver Reds sealed back-to-back triumphs last season and Tiernan Lynch’s men will be gunning for a hat-trick as the fixtures were released this morning by the Northern Ireland Football League.
Elsewhere, last year’s runners-up Linfield will visit Ballymena United, whilst Irish Cup holders Cliftonville will have home advantage against Portadown.
Dean Shiels gets his Coleraine reign under way against former club Dungannon Swifts, with Declan Caddell in the Crusaders dugout for the first time away at Glentoran.
Carrick Rangers will also host Glenavon on the opening day of the campaign.
All fixtures are currently subject to change due to broadcast selection and clubs’ participation in European Club Competitions.
Key Dates
- Season Opening Weekend (GW1) – weekend of Saturday 10 August 2024
- Boxing Day (GW23) – Thursday 26 December 2024
- Regular season end (GW33) – Saturday 22 March 2025
- Easter Tuesday (GW34) – Tuesday 1 April 2025
- Final day of the season (GW38) – Saturday 26 April 2025
Fixtures for the Playr-Fit Championship will be announced tomorrow (Wednesday) at 10am, with fixtures for the Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League announced on Thursday at 10am.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.