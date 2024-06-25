Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Larne will begin their defence of the Gibson Cup with a home clash against Loughgall on Saturday, August 13.

The Inver Reds sealed back-to-back triumphs last season and Tiernan Lynch’s men will be gunning for a hat-trick as the fixtures were released this morning by the Northern Ireland Football League.

Elsewhere, last year’s runners-up Linfield will visit Ballymena United, whilst Irish Cup holders Cliftonville will have home advantage against Portadown.

Dean Shiels gets his Coleraine reign under way against former club Dungannon Swifts, with Declan Caddell in the Crusaders dugout for the first time away at Glentoran.

The fixtures have been released for the 2024/25 Sports Direct Premiership

Carrick Rangers will also host Glenavon on the opening day of the campaign.

All fixtures are currently subject to change due to broadcast selection and clubs’ participation in European Club Competitions.

Key Dates

Season Opening Weekend (GW1) – weekend of Saturday 10 August 2024

Boxing Day (GW23) – Thursday 26 December 2024

Regular season end (GW33) – Saturday 22 March 2025

Easter Tuesday (GW34) – Tuesday 1 April 2025

Final day of the season (GW38) – Saturday 26 April 2025