Irish League fixtures: Larne to begin their Gibson Cup defence against Loughgall as Linfield travel to Ballymena United

By Johnny McNabb
Published 25th Jun 2024, 10:05 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2024, 16:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Larne will begin their defence of the Gibson Cup with a home clash against Loughgall on Saturday, August 13.

The Inver Reds sealed back-to-back triumphs last season and Tiernan Lynch’s men will be gunning for a hat-trick as the fixtures were released this morning by the Northern Ireland Football League.

Elsewhere, last year’s runners-up Linfield will visit Ballymena United, whilst Irish Cup holders Cliftonville will have home advantage against Portadown.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dean Shiels gets his Coleraine reign under way against former club Dungannon Swifts, with Declan Caddell in the Crusaders dugout for the first time away at Glentoran.

The fixtures have been released for the 2024/25 Sports Direct PremiershipThe fixtures have been released for the 2024/25 Sports Direct Premiership
The fixtures have been released for the 2024/25 Sports Direct Premiership

Carrick Rangers will also host Glenavon on the opening day of the campaign.

All fixtures are currently subject to change due to broadcast selection and clubs’ participation in European Club Competitions.

Key Dates

  • Season Opening Weekend (GW1) – weekend of Saturday 10 August 2024
  • Boxing Day (GW23) – Thursday 26 December 2024
  • Regular season end (GW33) – Saturday 22 March 2025
  • Easter Tuesday (GW34) – Tuesday 1 April 2025
  • Final day of the season (GW38) – Saturday 26 April 2025

Fixtures for the Playr-Fit Championship will be announced tomorrow (Wednesday) at 10am, with fixtures for the Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League announced on Thursday at 10am.

Related topics:LoughgallLarneLinfieldDean Shiels

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.