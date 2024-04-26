Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The east Antrim side host Coleraine at 5.30pm, three points clear of second-placed Linfield and 17 goals better off than their closest challengers.

David Healy’s charges welcome Cliftonville to Windsor Park at the same time in what is a dress rehearsal for next week’s Clearer Water Irish Cup final.

Tiernan Lynch’s players drew 1-1 with Linfield on Monday, April 22 to all but guarantee the Sports Direct Irish Premiership trophy would be staying in the Inver Park cabinet.

Larne players celebrate after their 1-1 draw with Linfield on April 22. (Pic: Pacemaker).

As Larne fans start to dream of back-to-back Gibson Cup victories on April 27, the Larne Times spoke to supporters ahead of what looks set to be another momentous day for everyone connected with the club.

As the excitement around the town builds, lifelong supporter and former board member, Lyn Kernohan stated: “I'm like a child on Christmas Eve. It's all a bit surreal. Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think we would win the league, never mind back-to-back titles.

“Kenny (Bruce) had a vision and I'm thrilled for him. He has literally breathed life into our wee town.”

Inver Red and Whites Supporters’ Club member, Ian Semple, said: “To have retained our maiden title is a fantastic feeling as initially all I wanted to do was defend it respectably, so absolute credit to Tiernan, his coaching staff, the players and everyone at the club for delivering back-to-back titles.

"Recruitment has continued to be hugely successful in maintaining the hunger in the squad and we have had to dig deeper than ever with more injuries this season than last.

"The feel good factor it delivers to the town is unbelievable and providing lifelong memories for young and old, which no one can take away from us.

"The younger supporters are truly spoiled I can tell you. It wasn't always like this! There is also the positive exposure it creates outside the town as people are now talking about Larne because of the team’s success, even if they’re not into football.