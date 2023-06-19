Register
Jeff Hughes Benefit Year: still opportunities to play in Golf Classic at Cairndhu

A Golf Classic event will be held this Sunday (June 25) as part of recently retired Larne footballer Jeff Hughes’ benefit year.
By The Newsroom
Published 19th Jun 2023, 19:20 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 19:52 BST

As well as two hometown club spells, Jeff enjoyed a successful English Football League career, starting at Lincoln City and concluding with Tranmere at Wembley. A hugely popular figure around Inver Park, he also won two Northern Ireland caps.

The tournament will take place at Cairndhu Golf Club (10am – 3.00pm). Opportunities to participate are still available with players, directors and supporters from across the Irish League very welcome.

The programme also includes refreshments on the 9th hole, barbeque and entertainment (3 – 7pm) with non-members and non-golfers welcome. A ballot and auction are further features of the Golf Classic.

Jeff Hughes pictured after winning the Co Antrim Shield with Larne. Credit: PacemakerJeff Hughes pictured after winning the Co Antrim Shield with Larne. Credit: Pacemaker
Jeff Hughes pictured after winning the Co Antrim Shield with Larne. Credit: Pacemaker

Packages include:

  • Individual £40;
  • Four-ball 160;
  • Green sponsorship £75;
  • Tee sponsorship £100;
  • Green and tee sponsorship £150;
  • Discounted rates on individual and four-ball packages for Cairndhu GC members.

To secure a tee time, contact Wayne Telford at [email protected] or call 028 28 583324 (option 2). Sponsorship enquiries, email: [email protected]

